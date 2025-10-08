Steelers Stock Watch – CB Jalen Ramsey

Player: CB Jalen Ramsey

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: HC Mike Tomlin provided a positive update on CB Jalen Ramsey, seemingly contradicting prior reports about his injury’s severity. While he could still miss time, the Steelers are not ruling him out from playing next week. One initial report indicated he could miss “at least several” games, which would be IR territory. Instead, at worst, he seems to be week to week.

To hear Mike Tomlin talk about Jalen Ramsey yesterday, it doesn’t sound like he’s near Reserve/Injured List territory. In fact, the Steelers HC wouldn’t even rule him out for their next game. More specifically, he said he was “really encouraged” by the “potential” of him and Alex Highsmith playing this week.

The Steelers are already getting CB Joey Porter Jr. back. With the positive news on Ramsey’s health, it doesn’t sound like we’re far away from finally seeing the secondary at full health. Granted, we saw that briefly in the first half of the season opener, but a full game would be nice. Thus far, we haven’t seen this unit at its full potential. And considering how invested they are—financially and otherwise—in that unit, that’s a big deal.

This season, Jalen Ramsey has recorded an interception and four passes defensed with 14 tackles. Although he has had some lapses and has gotten burned on occasion, he has been an impact player on the Steelers’ defense.

Even though Tomlin expressed optimism about Ramsey recent history shows him favoring erring on the side of caution. Just recently, he held out Porter, who said he wanted to play in Week 4. Ramsey is a more veteran player, but his body is also older and more prone to injury. And, for that matter, reinjury. For that, I imagine there is still a very good chance he doesn’t play this week, even if essentially healthy. But it definitely doesn’t sound like he’ll miss “at least several” games.

