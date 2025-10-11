Steelers Spin: The One-Eyed King

Still barely recovered from their satisfying Guinness bender in Ireland, the Pittsburgh Steelers return from their Bye Week to host the Cleveland Browns as clear favorites…something that always makes their fans nervous.

While fiddling away like Nero as they enjoyed their off week, the Steelers watched the AFC North Division from afar as it continued to burst into flames.

The Baltimore Ravens have imploded so badly that their once-vaunted defense is now the National Football League version of butter that every opposing offense can’t wait to dig their hot knives into. Exacerbating their woes, Baltimore will be without their All-World quarterback, Lamar Jackson, as they try to salvage their season with an unlikely win against the Los Angeles Rams.

The always hapless Browns and the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals are swirling down the NFL drain so rapidly that the only game they can compete in favorably is “Swap-A-Flacco”.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, if we’re being honest and we always are in the Spin, are not exactly fiddling the NFL’s best tunes while keeping out of the heat. They come into Sunday’s match ranking 30th in offense and 28th in defense.

For those of you who are admirers of marked improvement, you’ll be disappointed to know they ended the full 2024 season ranking at 28th on both sides of the ball. Could it be possible that they brought in a future Hall of Famer at quarterback and got even worse?

Their most impressive statistic is their 3-1 record, which is primarily a result of their boasting a +7 turnover differential. We’ll just whisper this quietly…the Steelers have yet to surrender a fumble this season, and their new, albeit aged and refurbished, quarterback in Aaron Rodgers has only been picked off three times.

The recipe is simple. Play mistake-free and allow Cleveland to be Cleveland. If Pittsburgh can continue applying Velcro on the ball on offense, they should be able to dispatch of the habitually turmoil-stricken Browns.

The Steelers are 8-0 in their last games following Bye Weeks, which is a stat that can’t be dismissed as some random phenomenon. All credit should go to Coach Mike Tomlin, who has proven his acumen at making the most of these in-season NFL breaks.

Still, Steelers Nation will approach this game against the Browns with a familiar unease. Kind of like those horror flicks when the woman in her night gown steps outside her front door into a cold, windy night and says, “Hello, hello…is there someone out there?”

Under the Tomlin reign, there have been some frightening performances in games just like this one. Frequently enough to keep you up at night mumbling, “I’ve got a bad feeling about this one.”

But let’s not live in our fears. Let’s give it a Spin.

Bohemian Rhapsody

Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? These lyrics come to mind after watching the Steelers play against the Minnesota Vikings a couple of weeks ago. For the first time this season, both the offensive and defensive lines played above the line of respectability. The much-maligned defensive lineman Keeanu Benton had a breakout game, and the offensive linemen, particularly the ebullient Mason McCormick, were shouting towards the sideline to demand more running plays be called.

If this were indeed real life, then the Steelers would be trending upward in a position of deep vulnerability on both sides of the ball. If this Pittsburgh team can run the ball through the Dawghouse while also keeping the ball from being run down their throats, this would provide a meaningful indication that their future looks promising.

Having this Bye Week to further strengthen the lines could mean a significantly improved team as they head into the more challenging part of their schedule.

Unfortunately, their performance against the Vikings has an asterisk, as the Minnesota offensive line was missing three starters. It might just be fantasy, after all.

All the question marks will be removed when the Steelers face the Browns on Sunday. Make fun of them all you want for their quarterbacking clown car, but their defense is no laughing matter. They are number one against the run in the NFL and have the number two defense overall.

If Pittsburgh can move the ball against this tough Browns defense while shutting down Cleveland’s rookie running back upstart Quinshon Judkins, it might be time to start getting more rhapsodic about this team’s chances this year.

Throwing Darts

It’s early days, of course, but signs are pointing towards defensive linemen Derrick Harmon being a Steelers star for years to come. Although there isn’t much of a volume of evidence gathered yet, it’s been clearly evident that Pittsburgh’s defense was elevated the moment he was healthy enough to join the team on the field.

Still, Harmon will never be able to execute a two-minute offense with a game on the line. Even if he does end up having a Cam Heyward-type of career impact, he has no chance of making a Ben Roethlisberger-level impact on the team for years to come. It’s nothing against Derrick, or Cam for that matter, it’s just that the quarterback position in the NFL is the faraway queen piece on the chessboard.

Which does beg the question: Did the Steelers miss the mark by not throwing a dart in drafting Jaxson Dart as potentially their next franchise quarterback? Will this be another long-term fallout from Tomlin’s decision to go all in on his desire to get Aaron Rodgers to play for him? Choosing Dart would have meant no Rodgers in all likelihood.

Maybe early indications are much too early, but you wouldn’t find anyone in the New York Giants’ organization who would trade Dart for Harmon today. If you caught them in a moment of transparency, there wouldn’t be anyone in the Steelers organization who would pass up on drafting Dart if given a do-over.

Again, it’s no rub on Harmon. He already looks like the player everyone had hoped he could be.

It’s just that Jaxson Dart might prove to be another one who got away for a team desperate to find a long-term quarterback solution.

Myles Apart

The careers of T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett have been entwined since they both entered the National Football League.

Garrett was the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and it must be grudgingly admitted that he has lived up to those lofty expectations. Watt was also selected in that draft, but not until the 30th selection.

In comparing the two players, those on both sides are quick to throw out statistics supporting who they think is the best. But can you really compare the two players in that way? It dismisses the importance of the other ten players they compete with on their squads.

In all fairness, both players deserve props as being among the most feared and disruptive players of their time.

Yet, as far as enjoying satisfying careers, that’s where the two players are miles apart.

Although neither can drive around town in a convertible with a Lombardi Trophy in tote, when measuring their careers by overall team success and joy in the locker room, Watt is the hands-down winner.

It was strange to see that Garrett re-upped with the Browns this offseason. After proclaiming that he wanted to move on to a winning organization, he had a chance to untether himself from the perennially losing Cleveland. Their embarrassment hasn’t been limited to the field, as it has also flooded through the front office.

Perhaps there are significant and hidden reasons (outside of pure greed) why Garrett agreed to extending with Cleveland rather than finishing out his career with any number of teams with much more promise at being winners.

But that doesn’t change the fact that when comparing the two careers of the two legendary defenders, Watt is the clear winner.

March Of The Zombies

Hardly anyone who disagrees sharply with what is shared here would be considered a Troll. There are many times when readers will take a completely opposite view of what is written in this column, and you should know it’s often met with ample applause. When a position is articulated well and with at least a modicum of class, it makes for vibrant contemplation. Many times it will result in a shifting of thought in future articles.

Despite being the arrogant blowhard that I am, there have been countless times when my opinions have faced well-stated opposition, and it’s caused me to admit, “You know, I think they’re right.”

However, having scribed here for many years, there is one recurring comment that draws instant internal rebuke. It comes from those so-called “real fans” who believe the Steelers players, coaches, and/or organization should never be faulted under any circumstance.

When someone comments that the “Steelers have the worst fanbase” when there is any criticism or concern mentioned about coaching decisions or individual or team performance, it’s hard to understand the motivation for that statement.

Is it that they are relatives, friends, agents, or publicists of these players or coaches? Are they beholden to the players as members of their entourage, and given the role of digital wingmen?

Because otherwise, how would that statement about the fanbase make any sense?

What professional athlete in the world would want mindless zombies to cheer them on regardless of their performance on the field? Can you imagine? The player fumbles the ball, and the response is 62,356 zombies cheering on the result and spinning towels mindlessly in the air?

Many have credited Steelers’ fans with being among the best and most knowledgeable in all sports, and I wholeheartedly agree.

Even when we’re disappointed, we still show up and turn on the games. Most of us will watch our team faithfully to the glorious…or bitter ends.

But mind you…we will have an opinion on what we see, and you’ll probably hear it stated with some emotion. That’s a huge part of the entertainment value of being a fan, and the NFL is in the entertainment business, in case you forgot. That doesn’t make us disloyal fans. That makes us deeply engaged and valuing the quality potential of each and every play.

When you hear us cheer, you know that’s the real thing from real fans who are knowledgeable in the sport.

Nobody who loves and respects the sport and this team’s rich history wants to play in front of zombies.

Turning Out The Lights

It’s true that fans have been frustrated this year due to the Steelers’ mixed play. But that doesn’t change the fact that this team is undeniably in one of its most enviable early-season positions in years.

It’s hard to remember a year where the typically brutally competitive AFC North has been so devoid of…well…competition.

Pittsburgh has the opportunity over the course of five critical days to virtually wrap up the AFC North, only seven games in. This can happen if they can provide back-to-back wins first against Cleveland and then Cincinnati on Thursday.

You can never count out the Ravens, but they certainly do seem rather Nevermore and well-cooked already.

In terms of being a genuine contender against the upper echelon of the NFL outside of the division, the Steelers still have several gears that need to be shifted.

This all starts with beating the very beatable Browns. I know. Scary. Try to get some sleep.