Steelers S Miles Killebrew Suffers Knee Injury Versus Browns (Update)

UPDATE: The team quickly ruled Killebrew out for the rest of the game. That’s not a good sign for the potential severity of the injury. Steelers senior director of communication Burt Lauten tweeted that Killebrew is out for the remainder of the game.

Pittsburgh Steelers special teams captain Miles Killebrew went down on a kick return late in the second quarter with a knee injury and was attended to by trainers on the field in the team’s Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Killebrew is a core Steelers special teamer and losing him would be a big blow for those units. The injury occurred on the ensuing kickoff after a Chris Boswell field goal put the Steelers up 9-0.

Per Shelby Cassesse of WPXI, Killebrew walked off the field with help and went right to the blue medical tent.

It looked like it could be a potentially serious injury as Killebrew’s knee appeared to give out. It’s good news that he wasn’t carted off the field and was able to walk off and go into the blue medical tent.

Killebrew has four total tackles this season. He’s been a Pro Bowler the last two seasons as a special teamer, and he was a first-team All-Pro for his work on special teams in 2023. He’s played 290 or more special teams snaps every season he’s been in Pittsburgh. He signed with the Steelers as a free agent ahead of the 2021 season after five seasons with the Detroit Lions.

Our Dr. Melanie Friedlander speculated from the view of the TV broadcast that Killebrew could’ve suffered a torn ACL, which would end his season.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.