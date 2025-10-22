Steelers Rookie QB Will Howard Returns To Practice

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Will Howard’s window to return has been opened. The team officially designated Howard to return Wednesday, allowing him to practice with the team for the next 21 days. By then, the Steelers will need to either activate him from injured reserve and sign him to their 53-man roster or keep him on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

QB Will Howard returned to practice today but remains on the Reserve/Injured, Designated for Return List.https://t.co/6E2ILPErcp — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 22, 2025

Pittsburgh opted against opening his window upon first being eligible following the team’s Week 5 bye but has designated him to return in Week 8. The team could use all 21 days of Howard’s window before activating him to the 53-man roster. If so, he would officially rejoin the roster on Wednesday, Nov. 12 ahead of the Week 11 rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Such a move was signaled yesterday when the team released QB Logan Woodside from the practice squad, leaving the organization with just two quarterbacks. Pittsburgh could’ve opened the window on veteran QB Skylar Thompson but chose to use it on Howard instead.

Howard suffered a broken bone in his throwing hand during training camp, cutting short a promising summer. Though sidelined and unable to practice, Howard has stayed involved and engaged. He noted that coaches created a weekly plan for him and credited QB Aaron Rodgers for giving him special projects and assignments each week. During the Steelers’ bye week, QBs coach Tom Arth observed that Howard was in the best shape since being drafted in April.

Pittsburgh selected Howard in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. A one-year star at Ohio State, Howard transferred from Kansas State, became the Buckeyes’ starter, and led the team to a national championship. In his college career, Howard threw for nearly 10,000 yards and 109 total touchdowns (83 passing, 26 rushing touchdowns).

Working as the team’s third-string quarterback in the summer, he suffered the injury while taking a snap under center during a training camp practice. The injury prevented him from appearing in any preseason games. Thompson’s strong play cemented his spot as the team’s No. 3 quarterback, though he suffered a hamstring injury early in the regular season and joined Howard on injured reserve.

Since, the Steelers have carried just two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph.

Players eligible to return but who have not had their 21-day window opened are CB Cory Trice Jr., CB Donte Kent, QB Skylar Thompson, and DL Isaiahh Loudermilk. Veteran ILB Malik Harrison had his window opened last Monday and will continue practicing with the team.