Steelers Release Updated Depth Chart For Week 9

Mike Tomlin hinted at changes after back-to-back losses on national television, but that isn’t reflected on his depth chart. At least not yet. The Pittsburgh Steelers released an updated depth chart ahead of Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Steelers had no major injuries in the Bengals game, and therefore the depth chart did not change this week. But with three notable injuries in Week 8, that could change in the coming weeks. DL Daniel Ekuale reportedly has a torn ACL and the Steelers are also bracing for a season-ending injury for S DeShon Elliott. OG Isaac Seumalo has a pec strain. It remains to be seen how serious that is, but he has sat out for quite a while in the past with the same injury.

As of right now the Steelers still haven’t filled Miles Killebrew’s roster spot, though they reportedly intend to sign WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling this week. Will he start on the practice squad, or will they sign him to their 53-man roster? They also have practice windows open for Will Howard and Malik Harrison to come off IR and Cory Trice Jr. could soon follow.

Even with slightly shifting roles, the Steelers haven’t touched their depth chart much outside of injury and procedural changes this year. Maybe that will change next week with multiple roster moves to come and the reek of desperation if they fall to the Colts for a third straight loss.

The trade deadline will also bring change if the Steelers pull the trigger on any significant moves. Whether that’s at wide receiver, which feels less likely since the Valdes-Scantling news, or in the secondary where the Steelers have been struggling despite their high offseason investment.

If you are somebody hoping for change on the depth chart, next week is the one to circle for now.