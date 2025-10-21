Steelers Release Updated Depth Chart For Week 8

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their Week 8 depth chart ahead of their Sunday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers.

In short, there were no changes from the week prior other than the removal of Miles Killebrew.

The safety/special teams ace was placed on IR last Thursday and the Steelers did not immediately fill his roster spot. Killebrew is off the depth chart, but the Steelers have an open spot that should hopefully be filled quicker than the nearly three weeks they waited last time. Former All-Pro special teamer George Odum remains a possibility after the Steelers hosted him for a visit recently.

They also opened LB Malik Harrison’s 21-day practice window last week. He could be activated back to the 53-man roster later this week. He finished limited last week ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals game.

Ke’Shawn Williams has continued to look good in his specialist role on both the punt- and kick-return units. The Steelers haven’t changed the depth chart to reflect it, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he retains that role even with Calvin Austin III hopefully returning from injury this week.

Nick Herbig may have been announced as a 12th starter on defense in Week 6, but the depth chart hasn’t reflected that change with an “or” like the Steelers have with Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith. That was also reflected in the snap totals against the Bengals. Herbig played 29 to Alex Highsmith’s 53. There is still no doubt who the actual starter is.

The last thing of note is that, with Killebrew off the roster, the Steelers have just one free safety listed on their depth chart. Juan Thornhill is the only true free safety on the roster. Jalen Ramsey and Chuck Clark also rotate there, but the Steelers left Clark as a strong safety on their official depth chart.