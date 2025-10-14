Steelers Release Updated Depth Chart For Week 7

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their Week 7 depth chart ahead of Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Notably, last week’s depth chart featured Jabrill Peppers behind Chuck Clark in the safety pecking order, but Clark was inactive on game day while Peppers played. That hasn’t changed this week. We will see if that trend continues, or if Peppers’ inclusion was matchup specific.

Unfortunately Miles Killebrew suffered a major knee injury and is likely to head to IR soon. He hasn’t been moved off the depth chart yet, but should be next week along with a corresponding roster move to bolster the special teams units. There are a handful of options on the practice squad to promote from within, including Jacoby Windmon, D’Shawn Jamison, Daryl Porter, or Beanie Bishop Jr., but they could also look outside the organization.

The team also just designated LB Malik Harrison for return from IR and opened his 21-day practice window.

WR/PR Ke’Shawn Williams was also added since last week’s depth chart. He was signed from the practice squad on Saturday and had one great punt return which was called back due to a questionable penalty. By the looks of it, Williams will break one or two big returns if he holds down that role for the rest of the season. It will be interesting to see how they handle that once Calvin Austin III is back from injury.

Williams is listed behind both Austin and Miller on the PR depth chart, but he obviously played over Miller in Week 6. I would imagine that will continue in Week 7 even if Austin is healthy to limit unnecessary risk on special teams for their No. 2 WR. Williams also earned another chance with his play.

With several injuries in the secondary throughout their Week 6 game, the Steelers may need to elevate one from the practice squad to ensure they have enough healthy bodies to get through the game. Though the estimated injury report looked pretty clean for Pittsburgh on Monday.