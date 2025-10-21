Steelers Release QB Logan Woodside From Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers released QB Logan Woodside from their practice squad, the team announced today.

We have terminated QB Logan Woodside from the Practice Squad. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 21, 2025

Woodside signed with the Steelers in training camp following QB Will Howard’s broken finger. He saw action in two preseason games, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. He went 8-15 passing for 83 yards and an interception. Woodside was part of Pittsburgh’s roster cuts, but was brought back to the practice squad after QB Skylar Thompson suffered an injury in practice ahead of Week 2.

The Steelers have opted to have just two quarterbacks active and not use an emergency third quarterback since Thompson’s injury, so it isn’t a huge surprise that the team is moving on from Woodside. The Steelers could look to open the practice window for Howard or Thompson in the coming weeks, though neither would likely be anything more than Pittsburgh’s emergency third quarterback if they do return this season.

The timing of the release would indicate that Howard or Thompson could be close to returning.

Before his stint with the Steelers, Woodside worked with Arthur Smith with the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons. He began his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, who selected him in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Toledo. He rejoined the Bengals last season and spent most of 2024 on their practice squad. Woodside signed with Cincinnati in April but was released on July 20 before catching on with the Steelers on August 7.

He’s played in 13 games in his NFL career, 11 with the Titans and two with the Falcons. He’s gone 4-7 for 34 yards and an interception in regular-season action, where he’s played 44 snaps.

Woodside’s release leaves the Steelers with an open spot on their practice squad. The team may look to fill it with another quarterback. But given that they haven’t used the emergency third quarterback, they could be flexible and use it to fill another area of need.