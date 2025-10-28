Steelers Release Pair Of Players From Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released a pair of players from their practice squad. Tuesday, the the team released RB Raheem Blackshear and LB Jacoby Windmon. The roster moves open up room for incoming additions like S Darrick Forrest, who reportedly signed today.

The team has also reportedly agreed to terms with WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, though Mike Tomlin told reporters earlier today that move was not official. The PPG’s Gerry Dulac reports the team does not plan to sign Valdes-Scantling this week.

Blackshear signed with the Steelers’ practice squad on Oct 6. A veteran running back and return man with experience handling kicks and punts, the Steelers opted to turn to rookie Ke’Shawn Williams instead. Signed as an undrafted free agent this past April, Williams replaced an injured Calvin Austin III on punts and Kaleb Johnson/Trey Sermon on kicks. Even after Austin returned for the Steelers’ Week 8 game, Williams remained the team’s starting returner.

Windmon first signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2024. He latched onto Pittsburgh’s practice squad until being signed by the Carolina Panthers in mid-October of that season. He appeared in eight games for the Panthers, recording two starts. Windmon infamously became the first player to be flagged for a hip-drop tackle, though the NFL opted against fining him in a tacit admission the referees made the wrong call.

Windmon spent the 2025 summer with Carolina before being waived in August. Pittsburgh signed him on Oct. 8. With veteran ILB Malik Harrison back at practice the last two weeks and the Steelers healthy at the position, Windmon became expendable.

Not counting Forrest’s impending signing, the Steelers have three open practice squad spots. Pittsburgh can have up to 17 players thanks to international exemption EDGE Julius Weslchof.

The Steelers have one vacant spot on their 53-man roster, too, and another will be opened up once NT Daniel Ekuale lands on injured reserve. Ekuale tore his ACL Sunday night. Tomlin said the team hasn’t determined if SS DeShon Elliott will land on IR after hyperextending his knee against the Green Bay Packers.