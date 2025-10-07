Steelers Release LB Ja’Whaun Bentley From Practice Squad

A few weeks after adding Ja’Whaun Bentley to the practice squad, the Pittsburgh Steelers released the veteran linebacker Tuesday.

Bentley’s release was the corresponding move to clear a spot on the practice squad for running back/returner Raheem Blackshear.

We have signed RB Raheem Blackshear to the Practice Squad and terminated LB Ja'Whaun Bentley from the Practice Squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/MXbGxRMCUy — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 7, 2025

The Steelers signed Bentley to their practice squad on Sept. 17 ahead of their matchup in Week 3 against the New England Patriots. At the time, the Steelers were struggling to stop the run, especially at inside linebacker with Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson coming off a rough first two weeks.

That all changed in Week 3 though and in Week 4 the duo was outstanding against the run.

Needing a return option and more RB depth, the Steelers signed Blackshear, and Bentley finds himself the odd man out after three weeks in the Steel City.

Prior to signing with the Steelers’ practice squad in mid-September, Bentley had spent a number of years with the Patriots, serving as a four-time captain. The former fifth-round pick started 68 games with the Patriots before being released in March.

In his time with the Patriots, Bentley finished with 509 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and two interceptions.

Along with the addition of Blackshear on Monday, the Steelers also signed another former Carolina Panther, adding safety Jack Henderson to the mix after working him out late last week among a number of defensive backs.

Currently, the Steelers have 17 players on the practice squad, one above the usual 16 allowed due to the international exemption status of OLB Julius Welschof. On the 53-man roster, the Steelers continue to carry just 52, leaving one roster spot open, which could be used for an activation of CB Cory Trice Jr. this week as he’s eligible to return.

Along with Trice being eligible to return, so too are rookie QB Will Howard and rookie CB Donte Kent.