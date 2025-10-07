Steelers Release Latest Depth Chart Following Bye Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their latest depth chart coming off the bye week as they prepare for their first AFC North divisional matchup of the season against the Cleveland Browns.

Despite a rash of injuries in the Week 4 game, the Steelers haven’t made any IR moves as of Tuesday morning. They still only have 52 players on their roster, and it’s been that way since before the Week 3 game when Max Scharping was sent to IR on Sept. 20. One would think they finally fill the open space on the roster this week with some possible IR moves clumped in.

There were no changes to this depth chart since the Week 4 version against the Minnesota Vikings, and there have barely been any changes this season other than removing IR players and adding anybody newly signed.

The two most important depth spots this week will be at nickel corner and wide receiver. Jalen Ramsey almost certainly will not play with a hamstring injury, which means Brandin Echols is likely to be the primary option in the slot. But it’s also expected to be Joey Porter Jr.’s first game back from his hamstring injury.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the team either sign a veteran player or elevate somebody from the practice squad for game day. Don’t forget about Beanie Bishop Jr. as a backup slot option with all the experience he had in that role last year.

Roman Wilson has been listed as the top backup to Calvin Austin III all season, but team insiders wonder if the snaps are more likely to go to Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek in his absence. The Steelers could also make a game day elevation here with veteran WR Isaiah Hodgins on the roster. How they shuffle the roster around in the coming days should give us a pretty good idea of how they plan to proceed for the next few weeks.