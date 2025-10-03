Steelers Positional Grades: FIrst Month Of 2025 Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have dealt with a number of injuries on both sides of the football, and yet they enter their Week 5 bye sitting at 3-1, on top of the AFC North, and trending in the right direction.

After a busy, sometimes wild offseason that saw a number of offseason additions and subtractions to the roster, breaking from the usual Steelers way, Pittsburgh is starting to come alive and playing the style of football it envisioned all offseason.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is starting to thrive in the quick game with wide receiver DK Metcalf. The young offensive line is improving in the run game, and the star-studded defense is getting after the quarterback, forcing turnovers, and really clamping down on opposing offenses.

It’s hard to not feel good about how the Steelers look as they enjoy their bye week. At the quarter-mark of the season, how does the roster look top to bottom from a performance standpoint? Below are my quarter-mark positional grades for the Black and Gold.

QB — B+

There were plenty of questions coming into the season about the 41-year-old Rodgers, but through the first four games of the season Rodgers has been as advertised. He’s thrived in the quick game in recent weeks, still has excellent arm talent and is doing a great job of getting the offense into the right looks at the line of scrimmage.

He’s shown some good mobility, too, holding up well behind a young offensive line that has had some struggles in pass protection. Rodgers is doing a nice job of leading the offense and has been a model teammate. You’d like to see him push the ball down the field more and take advantage of the middle of the field, too, but that’s been dictated by the looks defenses are giving.

Outside of some bad throws against Seattle and New England, Rodgers has been the QB the Steelers were hoping for.

RB — B

Kenny Gainwell’s Week 4 performance in Dublin was pretty remarkable, especially after finding out late in the process that he was going to be the starter. He ran hard, created after contact, and looked comfortable in OC Arthur Smith’s zone scheme. It was his best performance as a Steeler, and a career day on the ground.

Prior to that showing, Gainwell had been a bit of a disappointment, and it was puzzling to see the Steelers getting him so much work in the backfield. But it all came together for one week, at least, and helped lead the Steelers to a win in Dublin.

When healthy, this backfield has to be Jaylen Warren’s though. The Steelers hadn’t run the ball all that well prior to Week 4, but Warren showed signs of life in Week 3 against New England. He’s the best back for the scheme, runs hard, creates a ton of missed tackles, and is great in space as a receiver, too.

He’s also the best pass-blocking running back in football and needs to be on the field in third-down situations.

Rookie Kaleb Johnson has been a bit of a disappointment, but he showed signs of improvement in Dublin, getting some much-needed work in the run game. There’s still time for him to develop into a good contributor offensively in his rookie season. The Steelers are going to need him.

WR — C+

This is the DK Metcalf show at receiver, and rightfully so. After questions about lack of targets entering Week 4, the Steelers got Metcalf involved early and often last Sunday. He rewarded them with a five-catch, 129-yard, one-touchdown performance, including a thrilling 80-yard jaunt through the heart of the Vikings’ defense for the score.

Metcalf already has three touchdowns and has been a huge weapon in the red zone. He’s developing great chemistry with Rodgers and has shown the ability to win in contested-catch situations and create after the catch. He’s had some drops issues, but he’s a true No. 1 for Pittsburgh.

Calvin Austin III has been a nice No. 2 option when utilized. He came up big in Weeks 1 and 3, hauling in late touchdowns to give the Steelers leads in games they won. He hasn’t stretched the field like many expected he would this season, but he’s been a steady weapon for Rodgers to target. Hopefully a shoulder injury isn’t going to keep him out too long.

Behind Metcalf and Austin there’s not much to write home about. Ben Skowronek has one touchdown catch on the season and has been a very good blocker, but he doesn’t see much work in the passing game. Roman Wilson isn’t playing much at all and has just one catch for seven yards.

Scotty Miller had a great training camp and preseason, but he’s not getting much run offensively, either.

TE — C

The work Darnell Washington is doing in the run game is very impressive. He’s arguably the best blocking tight end in football, and he showed that again in Week 4 in Dublin. When he was in the game, the Steelers controlled the line of scrimmage. He played a huge part in opening holes for Gainwell. He does have a 2-point conversion catch on the year, too, and saw more work in the passing game last week. He also drew a penalty in the end zone in Week 3 in New England, setting up a Gainwell touchdown.

There just has to be more work for him in the passing game. He’s too big and too talented to be underutilized.

Jonnu Smith was a splash addition this offseason, but outside of his Week 1 touchdown, he’s not seeing much work down the field. He does have a 21-yard catch, but everything else has been quick screens and quick throws around the line of scrimmage. It’s designed to give Smith a chance to create after the catch, something he’s great at. But it feels very limiting, too.

Pat Freiermuth has been nearly non-existent. He has just seven receptions for 65 yards on 10 targets. He’s sixth on the team in targets and played just 15 snaps in Week 4. Granted, that was due to the game plan, but for a highly paid TE, he needs to be involved more, and he’s just not there. It’s concerning.

OL — C-

Yes, the offensive line has been better in the last two weeks, especially in Dublin. The Steelers are starting to run the ball more efficiently and are doing a better job of protecting Rodgers. But it’s hard to overlook the first two weeks of the season when Pittsburgh nearly had no shot due to the struggles up front.

Since then, though, things are looking better. Broderick Jones is settling into left tackle nicely and is playing with more physicality. Mason McCormick was really feeling it in Week 4, playing fast and loose, and enjoying himself. He’s at his best when he’s like that. Troy Fautanu has his legs underneath him and is performing better, too.

The only real concerns right now are Isaac Seumalo’s inconsistency and Zach Frazier’s snapping issues. Seumalo has been better in recent weeks, but too often he’s missing blocks in the run game or is late to pick up something in pass protection.

On the year the group has allowed 32 pressures and seven sacks. Just 10 pressures and one sack have come in Weeks 3 and 4. Improvement is happening.

DL — C

Like the offensive line, things are starting to get much better here. It’s probably no coincidence that the defensive line has improved since rookie Derrick Harmon returned to action. Harmon made his NFL debut in Week 3 after missing the first two weeks with injury, and the Steelers have played much better against the run and are really starting to get after opposing quarterbacks.

Harmon has been as advertised coming out of Oregon. He’s creating pressure up front (five pressures in 54 pass-rush snaps) and is defending the run well. With him back along the defensive line, Keeanu Benton is playing better, too. Early in the season Benton was trying to do too much while defending the run and getting blown off the football.

It led to major issues from a run-defense standpoint. In the last two weeks though he’s played with better technique and is starting to produce. It’s very encouraging. Backup Daniel Ekuale has provided some good snaps and should be more of a rotational player up and down the line of scrimmage.

Cameron Heyward remains one of the best defensive linemen in football. He got off to a slow start in Week 1 after missing some key team sessions in training camp while conducting a bit of a hold-in. He didn’t have his legs fully underneath him in Week 1. But since then he’s been a force and has had a hand in creating a takeaway three straight weeks by tipping a pass at the line of scrimmage.

LB — B

Linebacker play, both inside and outside, is key to the Steelers’ defense. Without good linebacker play, the defense is in trouble. Early in the season Pittsburgh experienced that. Focusing so heavily on taking away T.J. Watt and running away from him, teams had a ton of success in the run game going at Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson.

They weren’t getting off blocks and weren’t making many plays. That’s all changed in recent weeks. Wilson responded to splitting playing time with Cole Holcomb in Week 3 by having his best game of his career in Week 4. He played with more physicality, was able to get off blocks consistently, and was a tackling machine. His speed is unreal, too, as evidenced by his chase down of Jordan Addison.

Queen is becoming the linebacker the Steelers paid him to be last offseason. He’s flying around sideline to sideline, making plays in the backfield and has become an effective blitzer too. Coverage still remains a bit of an issue, but with the way he’s attacking downhill, things are looking up.

Holcomb performed well in Week 3 against the Patriots, forcing a fumble and giving the Steelers some strong snaps against the run. He should still get worked in as the No. 3 ILB at times, but it seems like it will all just depend on matchups.

Outside, Watt remains a force. He’s an elite run defender and is starting to turn it on as a pass rusher. He also joined elite company with his interception in Week 4. There’s no slowing down with Watt.

Nick Herbig is making the case to be a true starter for the Steelers. He’s nearly unblockable as a pass rusher and has made significant improvement as a run defender. Filling in for the injured Alex Highsmith, Herbig has generated a number of impact plays.

When healthy, though, Highsmith should be the starter. He remains a very good player, one who can get after the passer and is a steady run defender. Having three starting-caliber OLBs is a great problem to have, and the Steelers should be utilizing more 3-man OLB sets.

Rookie Jack Sawyer has had some encouraging moments, too, and continues to take strides. Sound run defender who is only getting better rushing the passer.

DB — C+

Too many miscommunications, too many blown coverages, not enough splash.

Jalen Ramsey has, for the most part, been as advertised. He has created splash with a big hit to win the game in Week 1, and an interception in Week 2. But he’s had some issues in coverage, particularly when on an island. Now, he’s dealing with a hamstring injury.

Darius Slay hasn’t been all that good, either, and in recent weeks seems to keep getting banged up. He does have a fumble recovery, but he hasn’t created that moment in coverage just yet. Joey Porter Jr. has been banged up since Week 1 and has missed a bunch of time.

In his place, Brandin Echols and James Pierre have had some good moments. It looked like last week Pierre called game with an interception late, only to be ruled out of bounds. Echols has one interception this season, keeping points off the board. He’s been an awesome addition.

At safety, missing DeShon Elliott for a stretch due to injury really hindered the secondary. He’s a great communicator and brings serious physicality and playmaking to the unit. He had one interception and a pass breakup last week in his return and also had a sack. Great player.

Juan Thornhill and Chuck Clark have been steady defenders in the secondary, but there’s no real splash there, and there’s been too many issues with blown coverages with them. Clark did force a fumble in Week 4, which was encouraging, but the Steeles need to play Jabrill Peppers more. He was very good against the Patriots and looked like a good, versatile piece moving forward.

Special Teams — C-

Chris Boswell has been outstanding. His only missed kick on the year came due to a mistake by Freiermuth, leading to a blocked field goal. He’s still arguably the best kicker in the game.

The rest of the special teams units have been questionable though. Corliss Waitman has been fine. Nothing spectacular, which is okay. Christian Kuntz has had some issues with snaps and has been hard on himself. Coverage units have been solid though, led by Ben Skowronek and rookie Carson Bruener, at least on punt coverage.

There’s been some issues with kickoff coverage though and then there’s the Kaleb Johnson mistake on a kickoff in Week 2. The Steelers did ultimately win Week 1 due to Gainwell’s forced fumble on kickoff coverage but then lost in Week 2 behind Johnson’s gaffe.

It’s been an up-and-down year for Danny Smith’s units. They should improve with more time though.