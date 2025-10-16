Steelers Place Special Teams Ace Miles Killebrew On Injured Reserve

Pittsburgh Steelers veteran safety and special teams captain Miles Killebrew has been placed on injured reserve, the team announced ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Killebrew suffered the injury covering a kickoff late in the first half during Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

We have placed S Miles Killebrew on the Reserve/Injured List. @BordasLaw https://t.co/wYudYt5vNd — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 16, 2025

Killebrew immediately fell to the ground in pain and grabbed his right knee. He limped off the field with assistance from trainers.

The team almost immediately ruled Killebrew out with the injury. Details about the injury haven’t been specified, with Mike Tomlin only calling it a “significant” knee injury. But on his podcast, long snapper Christian Kuntz said he expects Killebrew to miss the rest of the season. NFL rules require players placed on injured reserve to miss at least four games, though Killebrew figures to be out far longer.

Teammates like DL Cam Heyward called out Acrisure Stadium’s poor field conditions that may have led to Killebrew’s injury.

A four-time Steelers captain, it’s a noticeable loss for Pittsburgh’s special teams unit. A mainstay on multiple phases, Killebrew recorded four tackles this season before suffering his injury. The Steelers signed him ahead of the 2021 season. Since then, Killebrew has made two Pro Bowls and added an All-Pro in 2023. That year, he recorded 26 total tackles, 21 solo, with many coming on special teams.

Killebrew served as the personal protector, the quarterback of the punt team. Running back Kenneth Gainwell assumed those duties mid-game against the Browns.

Since 1998, Killebrew is just the second Steeler to be named special teams captain four times. Linebacker John Fiala is the other. Without Killebrew, WR Ben Skowronek, TE Connor Heyward, and ILB Carson Bruener will make up the Steelers’ core special teamers.

Killebrew turns 33 next May and is in the final year of his contract. His age, coupled with the serious nature of the injury, means Pittsburgh may not re-sign him, or at the least, wait until later in the summer to monitor his rehab and recovery.

Pittsburgh has a veteran group of safeties on the 53-man roster in DeShon Elliott, Juan Thornhill, Chuck Clark, and Jabrill Peppers. Poached off their practice squad, Pittsburgh lost UDFA Sebastian Castro to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this season. The Steelers signed Jack Henderson in his place.

Pittsburgh’s roster now sits at 52 players. As of this writing, the team has not activated ILB Malik Harrison from injured reserve. He ended the week questionable with the knee injury he suffered in Week One, practicing in a limited fashion this week.