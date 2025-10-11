Steelers Not Divulging Plans For 3-OLB Package: ‘Just Have To Wait And See On Sunday’

With a healthy trio of pass rushers, the Steelers are set to bring back their 3-OLB package against the Browns on Sunday. Over the first four games, they had been down at least one of them for all but about one half. Even in that short span of time, they employed that look and have already promised to do so again.

They can run with 3 outside linebackers at the same time when Alex Highsmith returns. #Steelers OLB coach Denzel Martin pic.twitter.com/jVunFCTIRb — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) October 1, 2025

Not that they’re about to spill any beans in terms of the details. Asked how they would employ the 3-OLB package on Sunday, Nick Herbig responded, “You’ll just have to wait and see on Sunday, I guess,” via the Steelers’ website.

Though not formally a “starter,” the Steelers are calling Herbig one even with Alex Highsmith returning. Precisely because the Steelers believe they have three starters, they aren’t bashful about using a 3-OLB package. The other one is, of course, T.J. Watt, who is once again approaching history.

Pittsburgh opened the season without Nick Herbig, who did not play in Week 1 due to injury. Alex Highsmith went down in Week 2 and missed the next two games, giving the Steelers a very short window in which to employ a 3-OLB look.

Now, Herbig has filled in admirably while Highsmith has been down, including 2.5 sacks and an interception. Needless to say, that will only further encourage the employing of that 3-OLB look. All three now have an interception on their resumes and would be comfortable dropping into coverage.

But don’t forget about rookie Jack Sawyer, either, Herbig says. The Steelers still want to get their guys rest, so they can’t just burn through their 3-OLB personnel grouping. “Jack’s coming along nice,” Herbig said. “Just having a deep group like that, being able to keep the whole group fresh in turn makes our defense better.”

The Steelers have been able to generate pressure in various ways so far this year, or more specifically in the past two weeks, producing 11 sacks in that span. Even coming out of an early bye, they are among the league leaders, though the Broncos are starting to pull away with 21 sacks in just five games. Pittsburgh ranks fifth in total sacks, but also fifth in total pressure percentage.

In reality, the 3-OLB package is just another arrow in the Steelers’ pass-rush quiver. And they don’t even need to rush from it. Having Watt, Highsmith, and Herbig on the field together will certainly make offenses expect the rush. But they could use that to their advantage, which might be especially relevant this week.

Consider this: Dillon Gabriel is staring down the Steelers’ 3-OLB look, and the Browns shift to max protect. Instead of blitzing, Pittsburgh rushes three and drops eight. Suddenly, Gabriel has three reads, who are all blanketed. And he still has to worry about Watt, Herbig, and Cameron Heyward. That’s one way to confuse a rookie quarterback.