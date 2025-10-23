Steelers Need ‘Clarity Earlier In The Calendar’ If Rodgers Returns In 2026, Says Insider

The Pittsburgh Steelers waited three months for Aaron Rodgers to sign with them in June. If Rodgers returns in 2026 for an encore performance, the front office isn’t going to be as patient. That’s how CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones believes next offseason will go if Rodgers entertains the idea of an Act II with the Steelers. Though Rodgers’ future is still undecided, Jones thinks an answer will have to come sooner in 2026 than it did in 2025.

“Clearly the Steelers had a good idea they’d land Rodgers this past offseason,” Jones writes. “They would need more certain clarity earlier in the calendar in 2026. Free agency begins in mid-March, and the Steelers currently own four picks in the top three rounds of April’s draft that they’ll be hosting.”

During the summer, Rodgers strongly implied 2025 would be his 21st and final NFL season. Turning 42 in December and looking to make one last run with a more stable organization, most expected this to be Rodgers’ swan song. But given his revived play and looking more like the Rodgers of old than the one who slogged through 2024, the door seems open for Rodgers to return. He’s walked back those summer comments, making it sound 50/50 for a 2026 return.

“This note makes no representation it knows what Rodgers will decide,” Jones goes on to write. “But there are good vibes right now and, if it keeps up, I believe the Steelers will be open to it.”

Rodgers is well-liked in the locker room, embraced his teammates, and seems to have recovered the fun and spark that had been missing the past few years. All incentives to run it back with Pittsburgh, which is seemingly open to continue doing business.

The question will be the timeline. Rodgers’ history isn’t full of quick outcomes. Though not entirely in his control, his trade from Green Bay to New York in 2023 didn’t take place until April after months of speculation. Speculation about joining Pittsburgh began in March but didn’t conclude until June. Rodgers, like Brett Favre, has marched to his own beat of the will-he-won’t-he train.

While Jones’ assertion is understandable, is there a scenario in which Pittsburgh can wait Rodgers out? Jones makes the point about the Steelers pursuing a first-round quarterback. But Pittsburgh’s search will be the same with or without Rodgers. He isn’t the long-term option that would change the Steelers’ plans. Knowing that, Rodgers surely wouldn’t be upset if the Steelers drafted a first-rounder to serve as his 2027 successor. Waiting until June again is probably pushing what’s reasonable but giving Rodgers until the beginning of say, OTAs in May, doesn’t seem out of the question.

The first question will be if Rodgers makes any decision shortly after the season. With both feet, he could jump back into playing. Or he could decide to retire. How the rest of the season goes may impact that decision. Or Rodgers could take time to evaluate his thoughts and feelings before deciding his future. Which seems like the most likely outcome.