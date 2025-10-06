Steelers Might Avoid Facing Chargers’ Top Two Running Backs In Week 10

Najee Harris won’t take the field when the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers meet in Week 10. Out for the season due to a torn Achilles, it’s the first games Harris has missed in his five-year NFL career. Now, the Steelers might not face the Chargers’ other top runner, either. Los Angeles is placing rookie first-rounder Omarion Hampton on injured reserve on Monday with an ankle injury. At minimum, he will miss the next four weeks, making for his earliest return date Week 10.

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh said RB Omarion Hampton will be placed injured reserve, sidelining him a minimum of four games due to his ankle injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2025

Hampton suffered the injury during yesterday’s 27-10 loss to the Washington Commanders. He was tripped up releasing to the flats on a pass play.

Omarion Hampton – Came up limping and favoring his Left foot.

Looks like he gets clipped by the defender into his route. Probably more of a pain deal versus actual injury. pic.twitter.com/RxUNtHHjHq — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) October 5, 2025

The four-week timetable means Hampton’s first game back could come against Pittsburgh. But he’ll have to be designated to return, practice, and be cleared to play all within a week in order to see the Steelers. For a rookie, that won’t be a small task.

Even before Harris’ injury, Hampton was the Chargers’ lead back. His role had only increased since, especially in the passing game. On the season, Hampton had logged 74-percent of the offensive snaps. He had carried the ball 66 times for 314 yards, a healthy 4.8-yard average, with two rushing scores. He also hauled in 20 receptions.

Missing both top runners, the Chargers will turn to Plan C and beyond. That leaves Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal to lead the charge. Harbaugh coached Haskins at Michigan, a compact runner with moderate power. Vidal offers versatility and more playmaking. But neither has been productive in their brief careers. Haskins owns a career 45-percent success rate and 3.0 YPC. Vidal’s success rate is a paltry 32.6-percent. The Chargers’ offensive line is already down LT Rashawn Slater, and injuries to the backfield are hampering the running game.

Through five games, the Chargers’ offense ranks just 25th in points per game. Los Angeles blew a 10-0 home lead yesterday, giving up 27 unanswered points to Washington. The Chargers remain in first place in the AFC West but are 3-2 in a competitive division with the Kansas City Chiefs hot on their heels.

Of the several former Steelers who signed with the Chargers, the only player Pittsburgh might actually face is CB Donte Jackson. He’s started all five games for Los Angeles this season, recording seven tackles and one interception. Harris is out for the year, while WR Mike Williams retired before the season began.

Hampton’s injury situation will be worth watching before the Week 10 game, a Sunday night kickoff on November 9.