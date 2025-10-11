Steelers Make Two Roster Moves Ahead Of Browns Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a pair of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. The team signed rookie WR Ke’Shawn Williams from the practice squad to its Active/Inactive roster, and he is poised make his NFL debut tomorrow.

He’s now officially a member of the 53rd spot on the roster, one that had been vacant since September 20th after OL Max Scharping was placed on injured reserve.

Pittsburgh also signed EDGE K.J. Henry to its practice squad.

We have signed WR Ke'Shawn Williams from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster and signed DE K.J. Henry to the Practice Squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/qOI3X3VgGj — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 11, 2025

Henry’s signing was reported yesterday while beat writers teased Williams’ elevation on Friday.

Williams is set to replace WR Calvin Austin III on punt returns. Austin was ruled out Friday with the shoulder injury he suffered during the team’s Week 4 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Williams gets the nod over newly signed practice squad RB Raheem Blackshear, a player with plenty of Sunday experience returning kicks and punts.

Undrafted out of Indiana, Williams impressed this summer with his versatility. A receiver, returner, and coverage player, the 5-9, 188-pound Williams is undersized but showcased quickness and splash plays during the preseason. He handled all of the Steelers’ punt returns during their three preseason games, running nine back for an average of 7.8 yards. At least one strong runback was negated by penalty.

Our final training camp evaluation noted Williams’ strong showing.

“With speed and burst, Williams flashed in camp. Undersized, he makes up for it with his wheels. The Friday Night Lights practice was one of his better showings. But his hands were suspect, dropping too many and struggling to make combat grabs. That changed in the preseason opener against the Jaguars, hauling in a go-ball touchdown for a 26-yard score. His first catch was just as impressive, a great route to get open over the middle, the wherewithal to get back up after making a sliding catch, and the YAC to maximize the yards on the play.

Williams has been the team’s exclusive punt returner and repped there every day of practice, even catching six balls in the punt return “challenge,” where each person has to try to catch as many punts as possible without dropping a ball. He fell one shy of tying the record. In-game, Williams has been effective. He doesn’t dance and gets vertical with an AB-like head fake. He does, however, love his spin move on punts. Uses it every chance he gets.”

A summer longshot, Williams failed to make the team’s 53-man roster. But he was quickly signed to the practice squad along with fellow UDFA receiver standout Max Hurleman.

In college, Williams returned just two punts between his time at Wake Forest and Indiana. He returned 34 kicks for an average of 20 yards. It’s unclear if Williams will handle kick returns, too, but a spot opposite Kenneth Gainwell is needed. RB Trey Sermon, elevated the past two games, was not elevated for Week 6, meaning he remains on the practice squad and won’t suit up against the Browns.

Henry, a former Clemson Tiger, has spent time with multiple teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns. A fifth-round pick of the Washington Commanders in 2023, he’s appeared in 14 NFL games with three starts. He’s recorded 2.5 sacks.