Steelers Keep Window Shut On CB Cory Trice Jr.

Despite injuring his hamstring nearly three months ago and Mike Tomlin noting he was close to a return, the Pittsburgh Steelers again opted against opening CB Cory Trice Jr.’s window. For all his talent, vast swaths of Trice’s NFL career have been spent on injured reserve. For the last couple, that’s been at Pittsburgh’s choosing.

At least, according to NFL rules. Eligible to return as early as Week 5, and realistically Week 6 following the team’s bye, Trice hasn’t begun practicing ahead of Week 8. So far, only two players have begun working back from injured reserve: ILB Malik Harrison, designated last Monday, and QB Will Howard, designated Wednesday.

Of course, if Trice isn’t recovered, the Steelers have good reason to keep the window closed. But during his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin noted Trice was close to resuming practice. That will have to wait at least one more week. Trice last practiced Aug. 1 before hurting his hamstring. Aside from loose work on the side very late in the summer, he hasn’t practiced since.

While some may point to Pittsburgh wanting to make good use of all eight of its designated-to-return slots, the maximum NFL teams receive during the regular season, that doesn’t apply to Trice. Placed on injured reserve during cutdowns, Trice’s inclusion automatically had him occupy one of those eight spots. He could spend the entire season on injured reserve, never returning to practice, and still count against the team’s allotted eight. Unlike others, there’s no benefit to “waiting it out” and seeing what spots are and aren’t needed.

At some point, it’s likely Trice will begin practicing. The question is when. And if there’s any role for him on the team. Despite the secondary’s struggles, the group is healthy and there isn’t seemingly a spot, much less a role, for him. Pittsburgh could and should use dime defense but CB Brandin Echols could and should hold that role. He’s been healthy and working all year and deserves playing time beyond mid-game injury fill-in.

Pittsburgh has another option. The team could open Trice’s window, use the entire 21 days, and then bring him back to the 53-man roster. Then, the very next day, waive and re-sign him to the practice squad. It’s the same tactic the team took with OT Dylan Cook. Landing on injured reserve during 2024’s cutdowns, Pittsburgh opened his window on Oct. 17. The team activated him Oct. 30, waived him Oct. 31, and re-signed him to the practice squad Nov. 4 where he remained for the rest of the season.

Trice could fall into the same camp. Most importantly, it would allow Trice to begin practicing as soon as possible without interruption. He needs the reps. Too much of his career has been spent on the sidelines, and it’s stunted his growth and undeniable upside.

Clearly, he has to be healthy first. Pittsburgh doesn’t want to rush him back and worsen a soft tissue injury of an injury-plagued player. But as soon as that moment happens, the Steelers should welcome Trice back. Maybe not to help out now, maybe not at all this season, but to have another option and begin evaluating an oft-injured player running out of NFL chances.