Steelers Injury Update: Tomlin Offers New Info On Elliott, Good News On Seumalo

Head coach Mike Tomlin offered an injury update ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts. During his weekly Tuesday press conference, Tomlin noted the status of several players.

“Daniel Ekuale has got an ACL injury that will definitively have him out,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “DeShon Elliott can also be declared out with his hyperextended knee. Isaac Seumalo can be characterized as questionable with his pec injury. Just had a brief conversation with him. He’s in a good mindset. He’s certainly going to be limited at the early portions of the week, but he’ll have a chance to contribute, particularly because he’s a veteran player.”

Later asked for clarification, Tomlin deemed Elliott “week to week” and said there has been no determination if he will land on injured reserve.

Veteran WR Scotty Miller is another player who could suit up Sunday.

“Scotty Miller had a broken finger,” Tomlin said. “It had been repaired. How functional it is will determine his ability to contribute.”

Tomlin also noted various “bumps and bruises” that could cause players to be limited in practice this week but will not impact their game availability. He did not mention any one specifically in that camp.

Pittsburgh suffered multiple serious injuries Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers. Most notably to Elliott, who suffered a knee injury while making the tackle on TE Tucker Kraft’s 59-yard catch. Last night, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler indicated Elliott would likely miss the rest of the season, but Tomlin’s comments sound more optimistic about returning before the year ends.

Ekuale injured his knee in the first half after landing awkwardly while leaping to try and deflect a pass. Per reports, he tore his ACL and is out for the season although Tomlin did not explicitly declare the same information. Seumalo suffered a pec strain, unable to finish after returning for one drive early in the second half. It appears he avoided a serious injury; a full tear would’ve likely cost him the rest of the season and even a partial tear would’ve sidelined him for weeks if not months.

Juan Thornhill, Chuck Clark, and Jabrill Peppers finished the Packers game as the team’s safeties. Rookie defensive lineman Yahya Black picked up three nose tackle snaps in place of Ekuale while Spencer Anderson replaced Seumalo at left guard.

Miller suffered a finger injury during practice ahead of the Packers game and was inactive for the contest.

Inside linebacker Malik Harrison and rookie quarterback Will Howard remain on injured reserve but each’s window to return has been opened, allowing both to practice. Harrison has returned the past two weeks while Howard came back last Wednesday. Both players can be activated to the 53-man roster at any time. Pittsburgh could also open the windows on CB Cory Trice Jr. and DL Isaiahh Loudermilk this week.

Pittsburgh and Indianapolis kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.