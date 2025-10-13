Steelers ILB Malik Harrison Returns To Practice, Team Opens Window To Return 

The Pittsburgh Steelers have opened ILB Malik Harrison’s window-to-return, the team announced Monday evening. Still on injured reserve, the team officially designated Harrison on DAY OF WEEK, permitting him to practice with the Steelers for the next 21 days. After those 21 days expire, Pittsburgh must activate Harrison from injured reserve and to the 53-man roster or keep him on IR for the remainder of the year.

According to the team, Harrison would’ve been limited had the team practiced on Monday. Pittsburgh still had to file an estimated injury report. The Steelers will practice normally on Tuesday.

Harrison was placed on injured reserve after Week 1 following a knee injury against the New York Jets. This year, he’s logged just 20 total snaps, 16 on special teams and four on defense, making two total tackles.

Pittsburgh can activate him from injured reserve to the 53-man roster at any point over the next 21 days. That means he could suit up for Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, though, with a short week and just one formal practice, the Steelers could opt to wait.

Inked to a two-year deal from the Baltimore Ravens this offseason, Harrison ran as the team’s No. 3 inside linebacker in training camp. A downhill thumper with strong special teams value, Harrison’s role may have expanded had it not been for injury. Pittsburgh’s run defense struggled early in the season, opening the door for an inside linebacker rotation. With Harrison unavailable, veteran Cole Holcomb received additional snaps instead.

Top to bottom, inside linebacker is one of Pittsburgh’s stronger positions. If and when he’s activated back to the roster, it’s not clear if Harrison will have a defensive role. But he’s experienced and a quality, multi-phase special teamer who will provide depth. The Steelers could choose to use the entire 21-day window before deciding on him unless an injury opens up a roster spot.

Pittsburgh has yet to activate any other player eligible to return: QB Will Howard, CB Cory Trice Jr., CB Donte Kent, and QB Skylar Thompson.