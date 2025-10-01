Steelers Hosting S Mark Perry For Workout

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting S Mark Perry for a workout today, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston.

It’s not the first time the Steelers have shown interest in Perry. The Steelers tried to sign Perry last season, likely to their practice squad, but he opted to sign with the Houston Texans instead.

Perry began his college career at Colorado before transferring to TCU, where he became an impact player with 142 tackles in 2022 and 2023, with 10 of those tackles coming for a loss. Perry also added six passes defensed. He’s bounced around practice squads over the last two seasons, going from Houston to the New England Patriots with stops also with the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans. Perry most recently spent time with the Chicago Bears, but he has yet to play in an NFL game.

He does have preseason experience, playing 30 snaps with the Bears this preseason. He finished with one total tackle. He also played for the Dolphins in the preseason last year, logging 117 snaps and making four tackles.

This preseason Perry had a 46.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, albeit in a limited sample size. He graded out much better last preseason with a 62.9 overall grade.

Coming out of TCU, Perry measured in at 6001 and 213 pounds and ran a 4.42 40-yard dash. He participated in the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl before going undrafted.

The Steelers have an open spot on their practice squad after losing S Sebastian Castro, who was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers yesterday. The Steelers could look to Perry as additional safety depth if he impresses in his workout. It also wouldn’t be a surprise if Perry was part of a bigger group of players working out for the Steelers today, but we likely won’t know more until the NFL transaction log comes out later today.

Given their prior interest in Perry, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he winds up with the Steelers, especially given their need for additional safety depth following Castro’s departure.