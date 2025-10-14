Steelers ‘Have Our Work Cut Out For Us’ Against Bengals QB Joe Flacco, Says Teryl Austin

This week, the Pittsburgh Steelers will play another divisional game Thursday night, this time against the Cincinnati Bengals. While the Cleveland Browns look like the worst team in the AFC North, the Bengals might not be far behind them. Without Joe Burrow, they’ve looked awful, going winless in their last four games. However, they tried to improve at quarterback, trading for veteran Joe Flacco. Despite the Steelers being very familiar with Flacco, Teryl Austin still believes he’ll be a challenge to defend against.

“I’m a Joe Flacco fan,” Austin said Tuesday via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski on Twitter. “I like Joe; he’s a great dude. I was with him in Baltimore. He’s a very good quarterback. So, we have our work cut out for us.”

Steelers DC Teryl Austin: "I'm a Joe Flacco fan. I like Joe; he's a great dude. I was with him in Baltimore. He's a very good quarterback. So we have our work cut out for us." Austin was the Ravens secondary coach from 2011-13 when Flacco was their QB and they won a Super Bowl. — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) October 14, 2025

Austin was the Baltimore Ravens’ secondary coach from 2011-2013. Therefore, he got to see Flacco at his very best when he helped the Ravens win the Super Bowl in the 2012 season. Flacco was named MVP of that game, and it led to him getting a big payday from the Ravens.

However, Flacco isn’t that same caliber of player anymore. He parted ways with the Ravens after the 2018 season, and since then, he’s been a journeyman. Spending time with multiple different teams, Flacco hasn’t been a consistent starter in years.

That doesn’t mean he can’t still win games. The Steelers found that out the hard way last year. In their Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts, the Steelers knocked starting quarterback Anthony Richardson out the game early. That led to Flacco coming in, and he helped power the Colts to a win, throwing for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bengals’ offense has plenty of firepower for Flacco to utilize, too. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins might be the best wide receiver duo in the league. With them at his disposal, Flacco might be able to make some plays. The Steelers’ defense has had issues when it comes to explosive plays this season.

The Steelers probably would’ve loved to tee off on Jake Browning, who was the Bengals’ starting quarterback before they traded for Flacco. However, Flacco shouldn’t be enough to get the Bengals the win this week. They have a lot of holes, particularly on defense and along their offensive line. The Steelers’ defensive line looks like it’s in for a favorable matchup. That should help Pittsburgh rattle Flacco.