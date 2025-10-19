Steelers ‘Had A Game Plan’ For Joe Flacco’s Quick Throws, Highsmith Says: ‘Just Didn’t Execute’

Bengals QB Joe Flacco absolutely abused the Steelers’ defense with quick passes, but not because they were unprepared for it—quite the opposite. In fact, defenders expressed that they knew it was coming. They just couldn’t stop it, and yet they don’t understand why they couldn’t. And perhaps that’s even more concerning than the lack of foresight to anticipate it in the first place.

“He was getting it out quick, but we had a game plan for that”, Alex Highsmith said of Flacco’s quick passes, via the Steelers’ website. “We just didn’t execute. Like I said, we didn’t make the plays that needed to be made tonight to win the game”.

According to Pro Football Focus, Joe Flacco averaged a time to throw of 2.27 seconds against the Steelers. That’s the lowest figure he had in a game with more than three attempts since 2017. In Week 14 of that season, Flacco averaged 2.25 seconds—also against the Steelers. He lost that game, but only thanks to a Ben Roethlisberger game-winning drive. On Thursday, he had the ball last—or effectively last—and won.

Although Flacco hasn’t consistently relied on a short time to throw, he has done it enough—and done it enough while playing the Steelers—to have them prepared for it. “We saw it last year in Indy”, T.J. Watt said. “I think it’s something that we knew he was capable of. Obviously, when you play that long, you’re able to get through your reads quick. Need to be able to stop him”.

When asked why Flacco’s short slants to Ja’Marr Chase were so effective, the Steelers’ defensive captain said, “I don’t know, man. I’m just trying to rush up front and get after the run and stop the quarterback”.

38 second cut-up of every completed slant Joe Flacco and the Bengals' offense hit last night. #Steelers' plan was a mess. https://t.co/Gxru7ch7s1 pic.twitter.com/whXRx3GEAc — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 17, 2025

Flacco is, of course, one of the most experienced players in the NFL right now, and the Steelers had a hard time confusing him. Even though he just got to Cincinnati, he has seen so much that he can rely on his experience. That’s what he did on Thursday, getting the ball out quickly and stymying one of the game’s best pass rushes.

Concerning, though, is the fact that the Steelers’ secondary not only failed to fool or even slow down Flacco’s reads, but also couldn’t hold up either in zone or man coverage. Yes, the Bengals have arguably the best pair of wide receivers in football, but they just lost four games. This is supposed to be a beatable team.

And this is not a game in which you could claim the Steelers beat themselves. No, Joe Flacco and his receivers beat the Steelers. “Belt to ass”, as they say. They knew, or at least anticipated, what he and the Bengals might do. They just couldn’t stop it. Over and over, all they could do was watch, sometimes in embarrassing fashion.