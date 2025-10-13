Steelers ‘Entering The Conversation’ Of Being A Factor In AFC, Aaron Rodgers Believes

The Pittsburgh Steelers now sit at 4-1, Aaron Rodgers positioning them to be in the mix as a top team in the American Football Conference. They are tied for the fewest losses in the NFL, and only two teams are 5-1. Granted, they have played the easier part of their schedule thus far, but the fact remains, they’re handling their business.

Even Rodgers acknowledges what the Steelers are doing, though not without caution. Asked if he believes they are heading in the direction of being a factor in the AFC, he agreed. “That’s where we want to be, and we’re putting ourselves in a position to start entering the conversation. But a lot can happen”, he added. “There’s a lot of time between now and December football. December football is when you want to be playing your best, but you also want to be healthy”.

For the first time in more than a year, the Steelers held an opponent to under 10 points and did not allow a touchdown. Interestingly, it has also been over a year since they won a game without a takeaway. Largely thanks to Aaron Rodgers, they’ve also scored 20-plus points in three consecutive games for the first time in nearly a year, as well.

Through five games with the Steelers, Rodgers is now 95-for-138 for 1,035 yards with 10 touchdowns to 3 interceptions. It might not be very gaudy, but it is winning football. He is on pace to go 323-for-469 for 3,519 yards, 34 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

And there is reason for optimism that they are only getting better. For one thing, as Rodgers as noted, the Steelers’ run game is improving. Kenneth Gainwell ran well in Week 4, and Jaylen Warren did in Week 6. Even Kaleb Johnson has had a few good runs in the past two games. Twice in the past three games, they have also not allowed a sack.

Meanwhile, as the defense has gotten healthier, it has also played better. Yesterday was the first time all season they were fully healthy. Granted, they played a terrible team, but they also played their best game. And they left a lot on the table, particularly in the turnover department.

But are the Steelers putting themselves “in a position to start entering the conversation” of being a factor in the AFC, in Aaron Rodgers’ roundabout way of putting it? In other words, can they be contenders in the conference this year?

At this rate, it has to start with hosting and winning a playoff game. With the AFC North in shambles around them, that seems as likely as it has in years. The Bengals and Browns seem irrelevant already. With the Ravens sitting at 1-5, even they may have a hole too deep to dig out of. And while he may not be in prime form, the Steelers know with Aaron Rodgers, they have a quarterback who can be a difference-maker when and if they need one. Even if, for the most part, he has been content to command the troops and rattle off wins.