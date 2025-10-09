Steelers’ Defense ‘Better Put Your Big Boy Pads On’ Against Browns RB Quinshon Judkins, Says Teryl Austin

Once again, the Cleveland Browns look like one of the worst teams in the NFL. That doesn’t mean they don’t have talent. Everyone knows about Myles Garrett, but the Browns have some other solid young players as well. That includes rookie running back Quinshon Judkins. As the season’s progressed, his role in Cleveland’s offense has grown, and he’s taken advantage of his opportunities. Teryl Austin knows his defense needs to be prepared for a physical matchup against Judkins.

“If you’re coming at him, you better put your big boy pads on, because if not, he’s going to run right through you,” Austin said Thursday via The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo.

Steelers DC Teryl Austin on Browns RB Quinshon Judkins: "If you're coming at him, you better put your big boy pads on, because if not, he's going to run right through you." — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) October 9, 2025

In four games, Judkins has rushed for 347 yards and two touchdowns. That includes his first 100-yard day in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings. He’s been a bright spot on the Browns’ otherwise ugly offense.

Austin is correct that Judkins runs with a lot of power, and he’s slow by any means. He combines that power with great burst. If Judkins sees an open lane, he takes off.

That could prove to be a problem for the Steelers. Their run defense has been shaky at times this year. While it’s improved in recent weeks, there’s no guarantee that it’s completely fixed. Right now, the Steelers have the 19th-ranked run defense in the league. It will need to continue showing improvement this week.

That’s especially true because the Browns are starting a rookie quarterback. The Steelers will likely be better off forcing Dillon Gabriel to try to beat them. If Judkins gets going, that could help the Browns’ passing attack get going, allowing Gabriel to feel more comfortable.

Luckily, the Steelers’ defense doesn’t lack physicality. T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward have continued to be reliable. DeShon Elliott has helped shore up the Steelers’ defense since he returned from injury, too. Also, Alex Highsmith is likely to play this week, which should provide the Steelers with another boost.

We’ll see if Judkins’ hot start will continue against the Steelers. In the past, the Steelers had problems against physical Browns running back Nick Chubb. They shouldn’t let Judkins pick up that torch now that Chubb is no longer in Cleveland.