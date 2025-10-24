Steelers DC Teryl Austin Defends His Failed Philosophy On Bengals’ Game-Winning Drive

The Steelers grabbed a late lead in a back-and-forth loss to the Bengals last Thursday, but the defense couldn’t hold it. Teryl Austin explained his philosophy entering that drive, with the starting point being why Nick Herbig wasn’t playing. Of course, Cincinnati was scoring on nearly every drive already, so it certainly didn’t surprise.

“I’m not sure it was a pass-forward thing”, Austin said of the scenario the defense inherited with over two minutes to play with the Bengals possessing one timeout, via the Steelers’ media relations department. He was asked about why Herbig didn’t play on that drive despite it seemingly being an obvious pass situation.

“With the kicker they really only had to go about 25 or 30 yards to get to field goal range. My thoughts were, ‘Hey, let’s play this thing stout’”, the Steelers DC said of the approach he opted for on defense. “’Let’s get up on them and don’t allow them to run and bleed the clock down.’ Then we just didn’t hold up”.

With 2:21 to play, the Bengals ran 2:14 off the clock on an eight-play, 52-yard drive. They did run the ball once, but only after a first down following the two-minute warning. The Steelers, instead, had to starting using their timeouts on defense.

But Austin clearly misjudged what the Bengals would do. They opened the drive with a 15-yard completion to Ja’Marr Chase, followed by 18 yards. On 2nd and 8 after a two-yard run, the Steelers defense essentially lost the game. Tee Higgins burned Jalen Ramsey one on one. With a clear path to the end zone, he slid down at the 7-yard line to set up a game-winning field goal.

By the time the Steelers regained the ball after the defense blew the lead, they had seven seconds left. Whatever plan Austin attempted, it didn’t work. They did force an unsuccessful play on the Bengals’ one running attempt, but they allowed three pass completions of 15-plus yards. The last one would have been a touchdown—had the Bengals wanted to score there.

Would it have made a difference if Nick Herbig were on the field? Probably not, especially since the Bengals prioritized releasing the ball quickly. But perhaps Austin overestimated the likelihood the Bengals would keep the ball on the ground. After all, everyone knows where their strengths lay. The Steelers rebuilt their defense this offseason to combat Cincinnati’s wide receivers.

In the biggest moment of the game, Pittsburgh’s defensive coordinator seemed to forget that. Or so he tried to argue, wanting to protect against the run. During his media availability, he also said the solution to fix the defense is simple, which is to stop the run. But you still need to defend a good wide receiver every now and then. Last week, the Steelers defense didn’t look like it could do that.