Steelers DC Has No Timeline For Jalen Ramsey Return But Touts ‘Really Good Depth’ At CB

Despite injuries in the secondary, notably Jalen Ramsey, the Steelers remain confident in their depth, with help on the way. Although it sounds like Ramsey could miss time, they should get Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. back soon. Porter hasn’t played since the opener, and Trice has been on the Reserve/Injured list for the whole season.

Ramsey exited last Sunday’s game against the Vikings, and the secondary also dealt with other in-game ailments. Both Brandin Echols and Darius Slay missed snaps but returned before the end of the game. Ramsey also returned, briefly, but did not finish the game.

“It’s like any time you lose a starter. You’re gonna have to work through those things”, Steelers DC Teryl Austin said of potentially being without Jalen Ramsey, via the team’s media department. “It happens, because you have to deal with it every year. Most of the time, it’s not the same starting unit out there all 17 games We’ll work our way through it if it shows up that way and we’ll figure it out”.

With the Steelers’ secondary down Ramsey and others, they called upon James Pierre against the Vikings. He made two big plays, one at the goal line, the other a near game-sealing interception. Better known as an ace gunner on special teams, Pierre got his flowers from Austin.

This interception by Pierce was called back. The ruling was that the ball was bobbled and not caught before Pierce stepped out of bounds. Vikings get the ball back pic.twitter.com/uL7K6x2jD1 — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) September 28, 2025

“I really think we have really good depth in that room”, Austin said of the Steelers’ secondary. “When James Pierre essentially is probably the fifth corner in the game, that tells you something, because he’s a capable player He’s played around here a lot. I really like the depth there”.

The Steelers came into this season extremely excited about their secondary, but they haven’t really seen it at full force. They lost both Porter and S DeShon Elliott in the opener, the latter just returning. Porter should be back for the next game, but we don’t know when Jalen Ramsey will return.

While the Steelers have not seen their secondary at full strength, they have seen the value of depth. At one point down Porter, Slay, and Ramsey, they still managed to piece things together with Echols and Pierre. Fortunately, they should have Porter and Slay and will likely add Trice to the equation as well.

Since Jalen Ramsey was the Steelers’ primary slot defender in the secondary, they could also elevate or promote Beanie Bishop Jr. from the practice squad. Bishop was their primary slot defender last season, at least for the first half of the year. With four interceptions, he showed he can make plays, but he lacked finish as an undrafted rookie.

While Ramsey is out, the Steelers will lose some flexibility, for sure. Echols can play inside and outside, so will likely take on Ramsey’s role to some degree. They do have some pieces at safety as well, including Jabrill Peppers, an in-season signing. So they have options, for sure, even if Ramsey isn’t a guy you can just replace.