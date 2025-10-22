Steelers’ Competition ‘Might Prove Scarce’ In WR Trade Market, Fowler Says

Sitting at 4-2, the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in a good spot, both within their division and in the AFC picture as a whole. But they are coming off of an ugly loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football and now find themselves staring down a tough stretch of games, starting in Week 8 on Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers.

Within that tough stretch, the Steelers might need some outside reinforcements through trades. There’s just under two weeks until the Nov. 4 trade deadline, and the Steelers continue to be heavily linked to the wide receiver position.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday morning that the Steelers are “patiently surveying” the wide receiver trade market to add a weapon for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, though they might not have much competition at the position.

“The Steelers are patiently surveying the wide receiver trade market. Here are a few things to keep in mind on that front. One, competitors for receiver help might prove scarce. Teams often window shop but ultimately stand pat,” Fowler writes. “The Giants come to mind here. They could use help for Jaxson Dart, but multiple teams I’ve spoken to believe the Giants would prefer to keep their draft picks as a team still in transition.

“There’s always a surprise team lurking, and perhaps the Giants end up being that, but Pittsburgh can afford to wait this out and see who gets desperate.”

Week 8 buzz: *What's next for Jets, Fields

*Trade musings on DAL, KC, MIA, PIT

*QB deals: Lamar, Baker, Stafford, Hurts

*A world with Rodgers as Steelers QB in 26

*How Titans trying to help Cam Ward

*Bucs need bye With @DanGrazianoESPN https://t.co/5BT1Qfj02A — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 22, 2025

Just last week, SNY’s Connor J. Rogers reported that the Giants had been making calls about adding a wide receiver after losing star Malik Nabers for the season to a torn ACL. With how rookie QB Jaxson Dart is playing, and the buzz the Giants are generating, it makes sense that they’d want to add another pass-catching weapon considering Dart is throwing to Wan’Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton and Jalin Hyatt among others.

Not exactly a great group.

But they could avoid it entirely, which would allow the Steelers to be patient and let the market come to them, should that be their plan of attack.

Fowler and former NFL safety and current ESPN analyst Matt Bowen put together a list of potential wide receiver fits for the Steelers on Wednesday, and those names include Miami’s Jaylen Waddle, Las Vegas’ Jakobi Meyers, and New Orleans’ Chris Olave.

All three are certainly intriguing but would probably cost a bit more than the Steelers would be willing to part with midseason. A name like New York’s Allen Lazard makes a great deal of sense due to cost and familiarity with Rodgers, though it’s understandable that he doesn’t move the needle for many.

It’s also possible the Steelers don’t look to add another mouth to feed offensively, considering how things are going on that side of the football.

“Pittsburgh doesn’t want to jeopardize what it has going at the cost of making a splashy receiver trade. The combination of DK Metcalf, a great trio at tight end (Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, Darnell Washington) and a steady running game is working right now,” Fowler added regarding the Steelers at the deadline. “Las Vegas’ Jakobi Meyers is an ideal fit because he’s adaptable. He can be a reliable No. 2 or a high-volume target if needed. But the Raiders are one of the teams giving mixed signals on whether they would actually execute a deal, which complicates the market. They aren’t the only ones.”

The Steelers are rolling right now offensively. Against the Bengals, Pittsburgh ran the ball at will, doing whatever it wanted to do in the run game. Rodgers is spreading the ball around in the passing game and taking advantage of matchups.

Calvin Austin III is set to return from injury soon, too, giving the Steelers an added boost offensively. Even Roman Wilson has emerged in recent weeks, putting together his best performance against the Bengals in Week 7.

So, there might not be much need to add a receiver, something that former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said recently. That could be the case, but all signs point to the Steelers being in the WR market. We’ll see if something gets done there under GM Omar Khan in a few weeks.