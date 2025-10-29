Steelers-Colts Week 9 Broadcast Will Receive Solid Nationwide TV Coverage Sunday

If you were hoping to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers versus Indianapolis Colts game on your local television network, there is a decent chance it will be carried in your market.

Here is the broadcast coverage map via 506 Sports.

Competing with the San Francisco 49ers versus New York Giants and the Atlanta Falcons versus New England Patriots made things difficult for the broadcast coverage. Jaxson Dart is a national storyline at the moment in New York, and the Patriots and Falcons have plenty of intrigue as well with some of the best young offensive players in the league.

Steelers-Colts had a chance to be a matchup between the two best teams in the AFC, but Pittsburgh has swiftly fallen out of that conversation after back-to-back losses in front of a national audience. There might be some Steelers exhaustion from television networks after those poor showings against the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers, but their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers drew 25 million viewers.

The Colts are the NFL’s top team at the moment with a 7-1 record, and feature one of the best comeback stories in the league this year. The New York Giants moved on from Daniel Jones, who spent time in Minnesota as the backup last season before getting a chance to compete with the Colts. He’s on track for the best season of his career alongside potential NFL MVP candidate RB Jonathan Taylor.

If Pittsburgh’s defense continues playing how it has been lately, things could get ugly.

Ian Eagle and J.J. Watt will be on the call for the Steelers for the fourth time this season. That duo has been excellent together calling other Steelers games and this should be no exception.

If you are outside the zones on the coverage map, you may have to seek out your local sports bar to catch the game.