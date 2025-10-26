Steelers Center Zach Frazier Active In Boost To Pittsburgh Offensive Line

Despite a calf injury, Pittsburgh Steelers starting center Zach Frazier is active and expected to play Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers. It’s a boost to the Steelers’ offensive line to keep the starting five intact.

Per the team, Frazier is listed as active for tonight’s contest. The only injured player not suiting up is veteran WR Scotty Miller, out with a finger injury suffered during practice last week.

Frazier failed to practice in full throughout the week. He was limited Wednesday, did not practice Thursday, and was limited Friday, ending the week as questionable. Frazier told reporters he intended to play, and he worked out pre-game. He also noted the injury occurred early in the Steelers’ Week 7 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, not missing a snap because of it.

Pittsburgh’s has had the same starting five o-line combination in all seven games this season. Broderick Jones at left tackle, Isaac Seumalo at left guard, Frazier at center, Mason McCormick at right guard, and Troy Fautanu at right tackle. Backups have had to play few snaps, though Spencer Anderson has seen regular work as a tackle-eligible.

Anderson briefly relieved Seumalo in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings after Seumalo’s shoe came off. Center Ryan McCollum, Frazier’s backup, took the final three kneeldown snaps in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns. They have been his only offensive snaps of the season. Swing tackle Calvin Anderson hasn’t logged an offensive snap.

Prior to Frazier, the only notable injury the Steelers have suffered to their offensive line came when reserve Max Scharping tore his ACL during practice last month.

Frazier will aim to anchor against a Packers defense that has been tough to run on. Green Bay ranks No. 2 in yards per game allowed and fourth in yards per carry.

The Steelers and Packers kick off at 8:20 PM/EST tonight.