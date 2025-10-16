Steelers Can Set Franchise Record Sack Streak Tonight Vs Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers go into tonight’s game having recorded five-plus sacks in three consecutive games. If they repeat the feat once more, they will set a new franchise record for the longest such streak. Never before in the “sack era”—or even before, since at least 1963—have the Steelers recorded five-plus sacks in four consecutive games. Hat tip to Pro Football Talk for pointing this out.

According to Pro Football Reference, the Steelers have recorded six previous three-game streaks. However, three of those occurred in the late 1970s, before sacks were official statistics. That came in 1982, and they first accomplished the feat that year. Not once during Bill Cowher’s entire tenure, encompassing the “Blitzburgh” era, did they manage it. But it’s the third time under Mike Tomlin, first in 2017, then in 2020. The first streak, though, spanned across two seasons, as did one of the pre-official-era streaks.

So how common are four-game streaks of teams recording five-plus sacks? Not incredibly common, as you might imagine. Again, according to Pro Football Reference, there are only 11 instances going back to 1976. And there are only eight in the official sack era. One of the official-era streaks spanned two seasons, so there are only seven single-season occurrences since 1982. If the Steelers record five sacks tonight, they’ll be the first team since the 2022 Eagles to do it.

In fact, only three teams have done it since the turn of the millennium, the others being the Patriots in 2019 and the Cowboys in 2008. The Chiefs (1997), Vikings (1989), Broncos (1986), and Bears (1984) are the other teams. The Dolphins across the 1982-83 seasons also managed it.

The Steelers mustered just one sack in the season opener, doubling it to two a week later. Since then, however, they have been on a tear, recording 17 in the past three games. Obviously, they have at least five sacks in each game, or this article would not exist.

The Steelers started off with five sacks against the Patriots in Week 3, including two by T.J. Watt. The following week in Dublin, Nick Herbig and Keanu Benton led the charge with half of the Steelers’ six sacks. Finally, with another two sacks from Herbig and two from Jalen Ramsey, they notched another six last Sunday.

In case you’re wondering, there have been nine six-sack streaks of three-plus games in a single season in the official sack era, the Eagles the last team to do it in 2022. The Steelers did record three consecutive games once, but spanning the 2017-18 seasons. There are only two streaks of four or more games, however, the Eagles’ streak running to five games. In other words, I hope Joe Flacco has his Icy Hot locked and loaded.