Steelers’ Blown 4th-Quarter Lead Was Worst In 30 Years

The Pittsburgh Steelers made the wrong type of history in their 35-25 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 8. Per ESPN research via Brooke Pryor, Sunday night was the first time this century the Steelers lost a game by 10+ points that they led entering the fourth quarter. It was the first time since 1996 against the Houston Oilers, and it was also their first home game since 1985 that they lost by double-digits when they held a fourth-quarter lead.

The Steelers led 19-14 entering the fourth quarter against Green Bay, but the Packers took a three-point lead on the first play of the fourth on a three-yard run by RB Josh Jacobs and a successful two-point conversion. The Steelers never took the lead back, punting on their next possession while the Packers extended their lead to 29-19 on a touchdown and led by as much as 16 before the Steelers scored a touchdown on their final drive of the game.

In that 1996 game against Houston, the Steelers held a 10-9 lead but were outscored 14-3 by the Oilers in the fourth quarter, losing 23-13. QB Chris Chandler threw for two touchdown passes in the final frame, one of which came after a Mike Tomczak fumble that set Houston up at the Pittsburgh 5-yard line with 4:37 to go.

The 1985 home game the Steelers lost came in Week 4. They led the Cincinnati Bengals, who entered the game 0-3, 24-21 entering the fourth quarter before the Bengals scored 16 unanswered in the fourth quarter to win 37-24. Pittsburgh gifted the Bengals the ball on a fumble and an interception to help lead to their comeback, a similar theme in all three games. Against the Packers, a fumble by RB Kenneth Gainwell with 5:17 left in the fourth quarter helped set up a Green Bay field goal to extend its lead to 16 before Pittsburgh’s final touchdown drive.

Mike Tomlin said before the season that this Steelers defense has the potential to do “historic things.” This isn’t the type of history he envisioned. With S DeShon Elliott leaving in the third quarter with a significant knee injury, Pittsburgh’s defense fell apart, and QB Jordan Love picked the unit apart. It’s been a common theme for the Steelers this season. They haven’t had the speed in the secondary to contain opposing offenses, and teams have been able to beat them through the air in space and with explosive plays.

After allowing 33 points to the Joe Flacco-led Bengals, the defense couldn’t rebound Sunday night, and for the second week in a row, the Steelers lost a game in which they held a double-digit lead. This one coming with them leading in the fourth quarter and losing as badly as they did makes for the type of history no Steelers team wants to be a part of.