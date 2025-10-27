Steelers Aim To Break Losing Streak, And Serious History, In Week 9

Despite each year containing its own unique storylines, there’s been one constant through each of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ past seven seasons. The team can ill-afford to make it an eighth. Losing its last two games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers, the Steelers could drop their third-straight game with a Week 9 defeat against the Indianapolis Colts.

If so, it would mark – incredibly – the eighth-straight season the Steelers have lost three games in a row during the course of a regular season. A remarkable achievement, in all the worst ways, for a team that has enjoyed a non-losing season in each of those years.

This current streak is only beaten by the franchise’s beginnings. From 1933 to 1941, Pittsburgh went nine-straight years with at least one three-game season losing streak. That streak ended in 1942 after the Steelers’ first winning season in history.

It’s not a trend. It’s a defining part of who Pittsburgh has become.

In 2024, that streak was nearly broke. But Pittsburgh dropped its final four regular season contests as part of a historic implosion that squandered the division, home playoff game, and ultimately a Wild Card exit. The same happened in every season since 2018. The last season that didn’t contain such a valley came in 2017 when Pittsburgh finished with just three total losses on the year, never having a losing streak.

For a team that has shown resiliency and fight under Mike Tomlin, the Steelers have been doomed by terrible stretches. It’s one reason why Pittsburgh hasn’t captured the AFC North since 2020. Those skids can dramatically change division standings and the playoff race – and have over the years.

Pittsburgh was upset by Cincinnati in Week 7, struggling to stop the run and contain WR Ja’Marr Chase. A similar story played out against the Green Bay Packers last night, providing little resistance to QB Jordan Love, TE Tucker Kraft, and WR Christian Watson. A defense allowing points and yards in droves with an offense not finishing enough chances. Now, the team’s fight and heart has been openly questioned by those in the locker room.

Avoiding that streak won’t be easy. The Indianapolis Colts are the NFL’s biggest surprise of the 2025 season, leading the conference halfway through the year. Veteran QB Daniel Jones has had his career revived and meshed well with head coach Shane Steichen. Entering Week 8, the offense ranked first in scoring and eighth in defense, proving legitimacy with wins over the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers.

Pittsburgh beating Indianapolis will end this current streak. But losing three in-a-row could remain on the table. A tough end-of-year schedule will test things, especially Weeks 12-14 against the Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens. The Bears and Ravens games are on the road.

In the most pessimistic view that is difficult to counter at this moment, Pittsburgh could experience its streak twice. Once this Sunday and again later in the season. If so, any hope a 4-1 start brought will evaporate faster than even last year. And the Steelers will go back to the drawing board, trying to erase these low moments.