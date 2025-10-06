Steelers Add Secondary Depth, Sign Safety Jack Henderson To Practice Squad

Five days after hosting him for a workout, the Pittsburgh Steelers are adding safety Jack Henderson to the fold.

The Steelers announced the signing of the safety to the practice squad Monday, giving them some additional secondary depth as guys continue to deal with injuries coming out of the bye week.

Henderson will wear No. 48, the team tweeted out.

We have signed S Jack Henderson to the Practice Squad. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/wwKHSMgL7q — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 6, 2025

Henderson becomes the 17th player on the practice squad. The Steelers have one extra spot on the practice squad due to outside linebacker Julius Welschof’s international roster exemption status for the 2025 season.

Previously, Henderson worked out for the Steelers on October 1 as part of a handful of defensive backs getting a look from the Black and Gold. Prior to landing with the Steelers, Henderson had spent some time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers.

He spent his final two seasons in college at Minnesota after transferring from Southeastern Louisiana. During his two seasons with the Golden Gophers, Henderson recorded 103 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and had three interceptions in 26 games with 19 starts.

During his time at Southeastern Louisiana, Henderson was a standout in 33 games. He finished his three-year tenure there with 163 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss and six interceptions, putting him on the radar of Power 4 programs.

In his Pro Day with Minnesota, Henderson measured in at 6017, 203 pounds and recorded some intriguing testing numbers, including a 4.54 40-time and a 39-inch vertical. He also recorded a 10’8″ broad jump, and 6.81 three cone time.

Undrafted out of Minnesota, Henderson latched on with the Carolina Panthers and played in all three preseason games. Henderson played 51 snaps defensively for the Panthers in the preseason, according to Pro Football Focus, and finished with a grade of 64.6 overall.

That grade includes a 65.7 run defense, and a 61.6 in coverage. He was a sound tackler, too, not missing a stop in the preseason. In coverage, Henderson allowed just one reception for three yards. In the preseason finale against the Steelers, Henderson played 23 snaps and graded out at a 66.8, playing 14 snaps at free safety, six snaps in the box and three snaps in the slot.

Now, he joins a Steelers team that lost safety Sebastian Castro to the Buccaneers off the practice squad last week, and is also dealing with secondary injuries to the likes of Jalen Ramsey and Joey Porter Jr., while DeShon Elliott is playing through a knee injury.