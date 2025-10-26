Steelers 2026 QB Stock Watch: Week 9 College Football Report

Starting a new series here at Steelers Depot, where we will analyze top college quarterback performances weekly, including how their draft stock changes ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

INDIANA QB FERNANDO MENDOZA — STOCK NEUTRAL

Indiana QB #15 Fernando Mendoza has been one of, if not the best quarterback prospect this season, and he continued his dominant 2025 campaign with a 56-6 thrashing of UCLA. Mendoza completed 15-of-22 pass attempts for 168 yards and three touchdowns with one interception while carrying the ball five times for 45 yards and a score on the ground.

Mendoza has thrown for just shy of 2,000 yards and 23 touchdowns to just three interceptions on the year, making some great plays displaying his touch and accuracy while showing off his arm strength and athleticism as the full package. At this rate, Mendoza has solidified himself as a top-5 pick come next spring.

MIAMI (FL) QB CARSON BECK — STOCK UP

Miami (FL) QB #11 Carson Beck bounced back after getting upset last week by Louisville with a 42-7 win against Stanford on Saturday, completing 75 percent of his passes for 189 yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions. Beck looked more comfortable in the pocket, having not taken a sack in this matchup, but still is underwhelming when it comes to dominating inferior competition in a game that was a blowout from start to finish.

ARKANSAS QB TAYLEN GREEN — STOCK DOWN

Arkansas QB #10 Taylen Green had a game he hopes to soon forget this weekend against the Auburn Tigers, losing 33-24 as Green completed 63.6 percent of his passes for 268 yards with one touchdown compared to three interceptions as he struggled to protect the football throughout the contest. Green also didn’t make a difference on the ground as a rusher, getting completely neutralized as the Razorbacks drop to 2-6 on the year.

ALABAMA QB TY SIMPSON — STOCK UP

Alabama QB #15 Ty Simpson took care of business against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, winning 29-22 as Simpson sits right there with Mendoza at the top performers at the position so far this season. Simpson completed 55.8 percent of his passes for 253 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, sending him to 20 touchdowns to just one pick on the year.

Simpson has done a great job taking care of the football but also being a card dealer from the pocket, picking apart opposing defenses with poise and great decision making as a passer. He’s setting himself up to be one-and-done as a big riser this season if he decides to declare.

LSU QB GARRETT NUSSMEIER — STOCK DOWN

LSU QB #18 Garrett Nussmeier hasn’t done himself any favors coming back for his senior season after a stellar 2024 campaign, seeing his draft stock plummet and that continued on Saturday against third-ranked Texas A&M. LSU lost 49-25 to the Aggies as Nussmeier completed 62.9 percent of his passes while throwing for 168 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions while also taking five sacks on the night.

Nussmeier has gone from looking like a potential future starter at the next level to being more of a backup/spot starter type, needing everything around him to be ideal in order for him to be successful.

OKLAHOMA QB JOHN MATEER — STOCK DOWN

Oklahoma QB #10 John Mateer has come crashing back to Earth after a strong start to the season during SEC play, losing again to the Ole Miss Rebels 31-17 while completing 54.8 percent of his passes for 223 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions while not being much of a factor on the ground in this contest.

Mateer looked like and exciting dual threat that can sling the ball around, but his quality of play and production haven’t been there since the start of the year, throwing for eight touchdowns to six interceptions on the year.

SOUTH CAROLINA QB LANORRIS SELLERS — STOCK NEUTRAL

South Carolina QB #16 LaNorris Sellers attempted to get the upset against the Alabama Crimson Tide, but came up short as the Gamecocks fell 29-22 at home. Sellers completed 56.3 percent of his passes for 222 yards with one touchdown and one interception while also rushing for 67 yards and a score on the ground, showcasing that athletic ability he’s so well known for.

Sellers has had a fall from grace as the highly-touted prospect he was coming into the season, still oozing that potential, but hasn’t capitalized as he’s thrown for just 1,356 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions for a 3-5 South Carolina squad who are fighting for bowl eligibility right now as a former hopeful CFP contender.

OREGON QB DANTE MOORE — STOCK DOWN

Oregon QB #5 Dante Moore left the game early in the third quarter after getting hit in the face on a big hit against Wisconsin, ending his day with 86 yards passing with completing 60 percent of his passes. Oregon still got the win 21-7, but the hope is that Moore will be good to go next weekend and that the injury was just a scare.