Steelers 2026 QB Stock Watch: Week 8 College Football Report

Starting a new series here at Steelers Depot, where we will analyze top college quarterback performances weekly, including how their draft stock changes ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

INDIANA QB FERNANDO MENDOZA — STOCK UP

The Indiana Hoosiers took care of business against the Michigan State Spartans, winning 38-13. QB #15 Fernando Mendoza continued his Heisman-level campaign with another strong outing. He completed 24-of-28 pass attempts for 332 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions while also chipping in 18 yards on the ground.

Mendoza has been on a tear for Indiana, a team that is competing with Ohio State for the top spot in the Big Ten. Mendoza is a big reason for that, having thrown for 1,755 yards with 21 touchdowns to just two interceptions while completing 73.5 percent of his passes. With several underwhelming quarterback prospects this season, Mendoza has played himself to be QB1 next spring.

MIAMI (FL) QB CARSON BECK — STOCK DOWN

The Miami Hurricanes lost to the Louisville Cardinals 24-21 on Friday night, and QB #11 Carson Beck had a horrible game in which he hopes to soon forget as he completed 25-of-35 pass attempts for 271 yards and zero touchdowns. He threw a whopping four interceptions as he got bit by the turnover bug.

Beck’s poor performance gave Miami their first loss of the season as he wasn’t able to get anything going through the air. He looked more like the player we saw last season at Georgia with poor decision making than the guy we saw at the start of the season that resembled his 2023 performance.

ARKANSAS QB TAYLEN GREEN — STOCK UP

The Arkansas Razorbacks lost a close one to the Texas A&M Aggies 45-42, but QB #10 Taylen Green did everything you could ask for to try and help pull off the upset. Green completed 19-of-32 pass attempts for 256 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions. He also chipped in 12 carries for 85 yards and two scores on the ground, getting it done with his arm and his legs as a dangerous dual-threat.

Arkansas may be 2-5 on the year, but Green has definitely taken a step forward in 2025. So far, he has thrown for 1,910 yards with 17 touchdowns to five interceptions, and rushed for 589 yards and five touchdowns. He has plenty of physical talent and has shown a progression in his play as a passer from 2024, making him an intriguing prospect that NFL offensive coordinators would love to mold and develop in their system.

OLE MISS QB TRINIDAD CHAMBLISS — STOCK NEUTRAL

The Ole Miss Rebels lost a close one to Georgia Saturday 35-43, but QB #6 Trinidad Chambliss represented himself well in the big SEC matchup. Chambliss completed 52.8 percent of his passes for 263 yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions. He also rushed for 42 yards and two scores on the ground. You’d want to see a higher completion percentage, but Chambliss took care of the football and put Ole Miss in position to win. Unfortunately, their defense unable to stop QB Gunner Stockton and the Bulldogs’ offense.

ALABAMA QB TY SIMPSON — STOCK UP

The Alabama Crimson Tide beat the Tennessee Volunteers 37-20 and QB #15 Ty Simpson is playing himself into contention to be one of the top quarterbacks drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft if he were to declare. Simpson completed 19-of-29 pass attempts for 253 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions while rushing for eight yards on the ground. He once again looked poised in the pocket and accurate, connecting with eight different receivers in a balanced passing attack to get the victory.

Simpson has completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 1,931 yards with 18 touchdowns to just one interception on the year, being extremely efficient as a passer while also taking care of the football. Should Simpson lead Alabama on a CFP push, he could declare early and take advantage of a strong start to his season.

LSU QB GARRETT NUSSMEIER — STOCK NEUTRAL

The LSU Tigers fell to the Vanderbilt Commodores 31-24 and QB #18 Garrett Nussmeier had a decent day at the office, completing 67.9 percent of his passes 225 yards with two touchdowns with zero interceptions. He managed to avoid the turnover bug in this matchup, but also didn’t perform above the line to help his team come out on top in this matchup. He will look to turn back the clock to his impressive 2024 season has he continues in 2025.

OKLAHOMA QB JOHN MATEER — STOCK NEUTRAL

The Oklahoma Sooners beat the South Carolina Gamecocks 26-7 and QB #10 John Mateer had himself a decent day after a poor showing against Texas the week before. Mateer completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 150 yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions while also rushing for 14 yards. Mateer is still working to find his groove after his surgery on his hand earlier this season, but led his offense to a win on the road.

SOUTH CAROLINA QB LANORRIS SELLERS — STOCK DOWN

Likewise, QB #16 LaNorris Sellers for South Carolina also didn’t exactly light up the stat sheet, completing 17-of-25 pass attempts for 124 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions, averaging five yards per attempt. Sellers also didn’t do anything on the ground in this one. Although his physical tools are enticing, he’s showing that he is a raw prospect that needs more time to develop before being trusted to be the face of a franchise at the next level.

OREGON QB DANTE MOORE — STOCK UP

The Oregon Ducks took care of business against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, winning 56-10. QB #5 Dante Moore looked in control after bouncing back from their first loss to Indiana. Moore completed 15-of-20 pass attempts for 290 yards with four touchdowns and one interception while also rushing for 49 yards on the ground. He managed to tear up Rutgers’ secondary in a blowout win.

The 6-3, 208-pound redshirt sophomore has played himself into draft consideration this season, having completed 72.3 percent of his passes for 1,686 yards with 19 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s been an efficient passer with the ability to make plays off-script outside of the pocket. His name will be one to watch as the Ducks attempt to secure a CFP bid.