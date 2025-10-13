Steelers 2026 QB Stock Watch: Week 7 College Football Report

Starting a new series here at Steelers Depot, where we will analyze top college quarterback performances weekly, including how their draft stock changes ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

PENN STATE QB DREW ALLAR — STOCK DOWN

Things went to worst-case scenario for Penn State QB #15 Drew Allar as the Nittany Lions fell to Northwestern 22-21, losing their third-straight game. Allar also suffered a season-ending leg injury at the end of the contest, ending his 2025 campaign and Penn State’s hopes of a CFP appearance. Allar completed 65 percent of his passes for 137 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception while rushing for 25 yards and scoring on the ground. He may be wise to consider a fifth year of school or entering the transfer portal to help salvage his diminished draft stock next year.

INDIANA QB FERNANDO MENDOZA — STOCK NEUTRAL

The Indiana Hoosiers went into Eugene, Oregon, and knocked off the Ducks 30-20, proving to the nation that they are a legit CFP contender. QB #15 Fernando Mendoza had an average day at the office, completing 20-of-31 pass attempts for 215 yards with one touchdown and one interception while rushing for 31 yards on the ground. He did a good job keeping the offense in rhythm and leading scoring drives, even when he wasn’t throwing touchdowns. Mendoza is easily the top quarterback in this draft class based on his play this year, and his stock remains sky-high after a convincing win.

OKLAHOMA QB JOHN MATEER — STOCK DOWN

The Oklahoma Sooners got embarrassed by the Texas Longhorns 23-6. QB #10 John Mateer didn’t look good coming back from injury. Mateer completed 20-of-38 pass attempts for 202 yards with zero touchdowns and three interceptions. He couldn’t take care of the football or lead his offense down the field to put points on the board. Mateer and the Sooners will look to get back on track, another week after his injury, to keep their CFP hopes alive.

SOUTH CAROLINA QB LANORRIS SELLERS — STOCK DOWN

The South Carolina Gamecocks lost to the LSU Tigers 20-10. This sent South Carolina to 3-3 on the year with a sliver of a chance to make the CFP. QB #16 LaNorris Sellers didn’t play his best football, completing 15-of-27 pass attempts for only 124 yards with zero touchdowns and an interception while tacking on 19 yards on the ground. The talent is there with Sellers, but he’s struggling to put it all together. This was especially evident against an LSU defense that sacked him five times. Sellers is a bit of a projection at this point. His traits suggest he can be a high-end starter, but the tape hasn’t matched those traits.

LSU QB GARRETT NUSSMEIER — STOCK NEUTRAL

The Tigers were on the winning side of this matchup, and QB #18 Garrett Nussmeier deserves a fair amount of praise for coming out on top. Nussmeier completed 20-of-33 pass attempts for 254 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for 30 yards on the day. It was a bit of a bounce-back game for Nussmeier, who opened things up more as a passer in this contest. He could do a better job of protecting the football overall. But he showed poise, leading the offense down the field and completing some nice passes with touch to win a must-have game for LSU.

CLEMSON QB CADE KLUBNIK — STOCK UP

The Clemson Tigers beat the Boston College Eagles 41-10 in convincing fashion, and QB #2 Cade Klubnik continues to rebound after a dreadful start to the year. Klubnik completed 22-of-30 pass attempts for 280 yards with a touchdown and an interception while also rushing for 48 yards and a score on the ground. Clemson was never really threatened in this matchup as Klubnik did what he needed to do against subpar competition. With Klubnik playing better, Clemson attempts to finish this season strong.

ARKANSAS QB TAYLEN GREEN — STOCK UP

The Arkansas Razorbacks may have lost to the Tennessee Volunteers 34-31, but QB #10 Taylen Green looked solid. He completed 21-of-31 pass attempts for 254 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Green also chipped in 63 yards and a score on the ground. Green has been what we were expecting LaNorris Sellers to be: a big, tall, and athletic quarterback that can beat teams with his arm down the field and with his legs as a runner. His stock is up in the air, but this performance will help his case in the spring.