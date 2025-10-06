Steelers 2026 QB Stock Watch: Week 6 College Football Report

Starting a new series here at Steelers Depot, where we will analyze top college quarterback performances weekly, including how their draft stock changes ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

PENN STATE QB DREW ALLAR — STOCK NEUTRAL

The Penn State Nittany Lions lost in an upset against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday. QB #15 Drew Allar bounced back a bit from a poor showing against the Oregon Ducks. He completed 19-of-26 pass attempts for 200 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions, while rushing for 78 yards on 11 carries.

The loss is tough for Penn State as a hopeful CFP contender, but Allar displayed better accuracy, decision-making, and the ability to create with his legs on the ground. These tools have made him an intriguing prospect in this draft class.

TEXAS QB ARCH MANNING — STOCK DOWN

The Texas Longhorns got upset by the Florida Gators on the road Saturday. QB #16 Arch Manning had another tough day in the office, completing 16-of-29 pass attempts for 263 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for 37 yards on 15 carries. Florida’s defense teed off on Manning all game, racking up six sacks. This left the young passer rattled in the pocket, causing him to throw the ball into harm’s way. There is promise with Manning, but it would be best if he returned to college for more development next year.

MIAMI (FL) QB CARSON BECK — STOCK UP

The Miami Hurricanes defeated the Florida State Seminoles 28-22 in a top-20 showdown, and QB #11 Carson Beck looked solid in another big win for The U. Beck completed 20-of-27 pass attempts for 241 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions, looking strong from the pocket as he picked apart the Seminole defense. Beck has the Hurricanes in the CFP conversation through five games in 2025. His draft stock is starting to go back up after a poor 2024 campaign.

CLEMSON QB CADE KLUBNIK — STOCK UP

The Clemson Tigers stomped the North Carolina Tar Heels 38-10. QB #2 Cade Klubnik looked like the prospect he was touted to be coming into the season after a dreadful start to the year, completing 22-of-24 pass attempts for 254 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Klubnik and the offense got going early, scoring 28 points in the first quarter. The young passer showed better decision-making and accuracy in the pocket. This get-right game against the Tar Heels helped restore Klubnik’s draft stock, which was down in the gutter beforehand.

BAYLOR QB SAWYER ROBERTSON — STOCK NEUTRAL

The Baylor Bears defeated the Kansas State Wildcats in a shootout, 35-34. QB #13 Sawyer Robertson has been a name flying under the radar in draft circles. The 6-4, 220-pound senior completed 25-of-39 pass attempts for 345 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, continuing to beat teams with his arm. Robertson currently leads the FBS with 2058 passing yards and 19 passing touchdowns in just six games. He’s a name to keep an eye on as the season continues.