Steelers 2025 Bye Week Weekend: Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting pretty entering their bye week. Besting the Minnesota Vikings 24-21 in Dublin, Ireland, the team advanced to 3-1 on the season heading into an off week. Pittsburgh played its most complete game of the season, running the ball well, letting Aaron Rodgers get the ball into hands of playmakers, and a strong defensive dominance that saw six sacks and two interceptions.

The Steelers held off a late comeback bid to seal the three-point win.

With a critical win, Pittsburgh received plenty of time off this week. The Steelers didn’t hold a formal practice and players only had to attend Tuesday meetings before getting Wednesday through Sunday off. The team will return to work Monday ahead of a Week 6 tilt against the Cleveland Browns.

1 – Will the Bengals beat the Lions?

2 – Will the Browns beat the Vikings?

3 – Will the Ravens beat the Texans?

4 – How many combined touchdown passes + interceptions does Cleveland rookie QB Dillon Gabriel throw for this weekend?

5 – Who has more yards from scrimmage: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase or Ravens TE Mark Andrews?

Tiebreaker: Combined points scored by all three AFC North teams this weekend.

Recap: 2025 Week 4 Friday Night Five Questions

Week 4 saw a drop to 63 respondents from 70 the week before. Dangerous since Bye Week 5 bye usually brings lowest participation until the tail end of the season.

Q1: Do the Steelers beat the Vikings?

In a razor-thin 34-29 vote, 54 percent of Steelers Depot respondents predicted the Steelers beating the Vikings in Dublin. At one point, we thought it would be a blowout. But in typical Steelers fashion, the team kept us biting nails until the defense stopped Minnesota on fourth down with 14 seconds to play. A tense 24-21 win that could have been a walk away. Steely McBeam called it: “Steelers win a nailbiter.”

Q2: Will T.J. Watt sack a QB in his second consecutive game?

The rumors of T.J. Watt’s dominance waning can be laid to rest. Not only did Watt collect a QB sack in his second consecutive game, but T.J. also intercepted a pass and pressured Wentz five times. As Chris92021 predicted: “Watt will get a sack against Wentz, who still holds onto the ball too long way too much.” Pittsburgh defenders brought Wentz down six times. 82.5 percent (52 of 63) got this right.

Q3: Who will lead the Steelers in receiving yards Week 4?

No contest. DK Metcalf had 126 of the Steelers 200 receiving yards. The biggest chunk his 80 yard catch and run for a touchdown. 65.1 percent (41 of 63) picked Metcalf as the Steelers receiving yards leader. Steeler fever made a great move by following the inactive list before kickoff: “7:40 central Sunday morning, just read Warren is out so edited #3 from Warren to DK.” Four other respondents never changed their response from Jaylen Warren. That cost Sunshine State Steel the 5-point weekly bonus since he had the other four questions correct.

Q4: Will Patrick Queen make over/under 8.5 tackles against the Vikings?

Patrick Queen averaged eight combined tackles a game in the first three games. But he had 10 in week 3 against the Patriots. He went up a notch with 8 solo tackles and 3 assists for 11 total tackles in Dublin including a sack. His last 2.5 tackles that took him over 8.5 occurred in the fourth quarter. Queen is currently tied with Payton Wilson with 35 tackles to lead the Steelers going into the bye. It is good that linebackers are leading team in tackles and not defensive backs. Only 23 of 63 (36.5 percent) got this question correct.

Q5: Will the Steelers rush for 100 yards against the Vikings?

After three straight games averaging 63 rushing yards many anticipated the Steelers gaining well below 100 rushing yards. Only 12 people (19.1 percent) foresaw the Steelers going over. In fact, 8 of 12 people who missed the 5-point weekly bonus by one question took the under on 100 rushing yards. Kenneth Gainwell filling in for Jaylen Warren gained 99 of the Steelers 131 rushing yards.

Consensus vs. Correct Answers

Questions SD Consensus Correct Answers Steelers Win? Yes Yes TJ Watt Sack Second Game in a Row? Yes Yes Steelers Receiving Yards Leader? DK Metcalf DK Metcalf Patrick Queen O/U 8.5 Tackles? Under Over Steelers 100+ Rushing Yards? No Yes

Tiebreaker: How many defensive snaps does rookie Derrick Harmon play in Week 4?

This week, two respondents answered all five questions correctly scoring 11 points with the 5-point bonus plus the participation point. The tiebreaker—predicting the number of defensive snaps played by Derrick Harmon—was crucial. Harmon on the field for 35 of the Steelers 76 defensive plays compared to the median prediction 42 snaps.

Lou Rock guessed 22 (off by 13), but Nick Schultz hit 29—just six away—to claim the win!

Kudos Nick Schultz! Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email quarter_nelson@yahoo.com) with your PayPal address to receive your winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back toward the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Or opt for a Steelers Depot polo shirt in lieu of the cash prize. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

The leaderboard’s shuffling. Banastre Tarleton grabs sole first at 22 points. GhotiFish drops to second-tie with Nick Schultz who surges 16 spots. Lou Rock skyrockets 32 spots to land on the leaderboard in fourth place just a point behind the three in money positions.

13 people dropped off the leaderboard. At least 4 points needed to stay on for most. But five are new to the board. The other fresh faces to this year’s leaderboard include Lou Rock, ValyrianSteelerJedi01, BurghBoy412, Pghomer, and Donte Williams. All were tied up in 36th last week.

Don’t fret if you don’t see your name on the board. There are 14 people just one point from the leaderboard this week. You can get a jump on the many people that skip the week 5 bye.

Keep answering! Plenty of time to reach the top three money positions.

Here is the final 2025 leaderboard after week 4:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Banastre Tarleton 22 First GhotiFish 21 Second (tie) -1 Nick Schultz 21 Second (tie) +16 *Lou Rock 20 Fourth +32 hoptown 18 Fifth (tie) -2 Grey Duck 18 Fifth (tie) -1

*New to the leaderboard