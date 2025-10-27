Stats Of The Weird: Steelers Vs Packers

Same losses. Same weird. Where to begin…

– Over the last two weeks, quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Jordan Love have thrown for 300-plus yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. It’s the first time in Pittsburgh Steelers history they’ve allowed a 300/3/0 stat line in consecutive games. And even that’s being charitable given that Flacco threw for 342 and Love 360, well above the 300-yard line.

Unless it happened elsewhere in the NFL this week, it’s the first time any NFL defense has done so since the Carolina Panthers near the end of the 2022 season.

– Pittsburgh’s defense has failed to take the ball away for 13-straight quarters. Its last forced turnover came during the third quarter of Week 4 with T.J. Watt’s interception. It’s the team’s longest drought since going 16-straight quarters from Weeks 5-10 during the 2022 season (Pittsburgh had a Week 9 bye sandwiched in between).

If Pittsburgh goes on another full game for four-straight entire contests without a takeaway, it’ll be the first time since 2013. And only the second time since the 1970 NFL merger.

– Over the last two games, Pittsburgh has allowed a combined 34 fourth-quarter points.

– Packers TE Tucker Kraft had a career night, finishing with seven catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns. In history, Kraft is only the third tight end with 140-plus yards and two scores against Pittsburgh. He’s the first since Hall of Famer Jackie Smith during his rookie 1963 season while a member of the St. Louis Cardinals. Smith posted a 9/212/2 line that day.

In 1960, Dallas Cowboys TE Jim Doran also achieved the feat against the Steelers.

– Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson found the end zone for the first time since the 2023 Rose Bowl, a 4-yard touchdown from QB J.J. McCarthy to help beat Alabama.

– Spencer Anderson is the first Steelers’ offensive lineman to catch a pass in a game since OT Alejandro Villanueva in 2018 on a fake field goal touchdown against the Denver Broncos. Anderson is the first Steeler to do it and not score since Maurkice Pouncey caught a pass in 2014, an accidental reception he brought down after QB Ben Roethlisberger’s pass was batted in the air.

– RB Kenneth Gainwell is the first Steelers running back to be officially charged with a lost fumble since Jaylen Warren in Week 10 of last year. Najee Harris lost a fumble last season but was not officially charged for the error.

– T.J. Watt has just two QB hits over his last two games.

– Sunday, Pittsburgh lost the snap count battle 63-57. The Steelers lost the time-of-possession battle 31:48 to 28:12. Pittsburgh has been out-snapped in all seven games this season and has lost the TOP fight in six of seven, only besting the Cleveland Browns in Week 6.

Pittsburgh has also been outgained in six of seven games this season, the Browns again being the exception.

– Chris Boswell made four field goals against Green Bay, the 15th such regular-season game of his career. That’s most in Steelers’ history, well ahead of Gary Anderson’s 11. In NFL history, Boswell is just the 23rd kicker to have 15 of these games. The record is Josh Carney’s 29. Boswell might have a chance to rival that record.

– Boswell’s three field goals of 50-plus yards give him 49 for his regular-season career. In NFL history, only six players have more: Matt Prater (82), Justin Tucker (64), Sebastian Janikowski (58), Jason Hanson (52), Nick Folk (52), and Brandon McManus (50). Boswell is tied with Greg Zuerlein but will soon join the 50 for 50 club.

– Pittsburgh finished just 1-of-10 on third down.

– Green Bay started the game 0-for-4 on third down. The Packers then went 5-for-8 on their next eight chances. And those pickups were notable. Of those five conversions, Green Bay gained 59, 33, 24 (touchdown), 14, and 6 yards.

That’s not just converting. That’s flipping the field.