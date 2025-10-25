‘Starting To Feel It:’ Kaboly Says Aaron Rodgers Showing Real Trust In Roman Wilson

Rumors continue to swirl around the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Will they bring in another wide receiver or not? WR Calvin Austin III is on the mend and could even play Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers. He wasn’t even on Friday’s injury report. And what about WR Roman Wilson?

Wilson logged a career-high 33 snaps last Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals. His stats (two catches for 17 yards) won’t jump off the page. But our very own Alex Kozora took a look at Wilson’s film, and he came away seeing better play than those stats suggest. Insider Mark Kaboly is very optimistic about Wilson.

“This number 10, man, he’s starting to feel it,” Kaboly said Friday on The PM Team on 93.7 The Fan. “He’s starting to feel it, starting to look more comfortable. More than that is number 8, Aaron Rodgers, is starting to get more and more comfortable with him… I like the trajectory he’s going on right now.”

Sure, as I said, the stats from last Thursday don’t jump off the page. But his effort does. Just go back and look at the clips in Kozora’s film breakdown. Or watch this and see Wilson literally jump off the ground in an effort to gain more yardage (successfully).

That’s not a move someone lacking confidence makes. Roman Wilson saw multiple defenders just after the first-down marker and didn’t go down. He instead elevated, cleared two defenders, and crashed into a third with enough momentum to gain a few extra yards. As Kaboly said, Roman Wilson is “starting to feel it.”

And Aaron Rodgers has squarely been in Wilson’s corner since the quarterback got to Pittsburgh. He’s called Wilson out, but not out of anger. It’s out of a belief that Roman Wilson can “be a big-time talent”. If Roman Wilson is making plays, Aaron Rodgers will take notice and trust him even more. Kaboly thinks that could happen this weekend, predicting that the “offensive star is going to be a nice touchdown by none other than Roman Wilson” on Sunday night.

Perhaps if Roman Wilson can continue to ascend, Aaron Rodgers will want to stick around in Pittsburgh for longer than the 2025 season. Insider Jeremy Fowler says that there are those inside the Steelers organization who would love to have Rodgers back in 2026 if he continues to play at this level. Would Rodgers want to come back? Kaboly wouldn’t come out and say that, but he did give a little insight into how Rodgers is feeling in Pittsburgh.

“I had a little conversation with him Monday, and he seemed like a guy that’s very, very happy to be here,” Kaboly said. “Very happy to be here. Just saying that.”

Will the good vibes in Pittsburgh continue for both Aaron Rodgers and Roman Wilson? That would only mean good things for the Steelers’ offense.