Spencer Anderson Up To Task Filling Isaac Seumalo’s Shoes And Jumbo Package Not Dead, Kaboly Says

While LG Isaac Seumalo will likely miss time, Spencer Anderson is up to the task, Steelers beat writer Mark Kaboly believes. On top of that, he also doesn’t think this spells doom for their effective jumbo package. Anderson has garnered some notoriety for checking into the game as an eligible, even catching a pass on Sunday. But it’s a role others can and will fill, Kaboly argues.

“I think straight up, Spencer Anderson’s, if not as good, darn close to as good as [Isaac] Seumalo is right now”, Kaboly said on 93.7 The Fan yesterday, discussing the potential impact of the veteran’s injury on the offensive line. “He has a lot of experience from last year”.

A seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Spencer Anderson has been the undersung Steelers offensive line draft pick. Around the same time, they also drafted Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier, and Mason McCormick, all starters.

Seumalo is the only starter on the Steelers’ offensive line they didn’t draft. But Anderson started four games last season, at both left and right guard, due to injury. He logged 310 snaps in 2024. This year, mostly playing that tackle-eligible role, he has another 87 under his belt. And he figures to add a good chunk in the coming weeks assuming Seumalo’s injury is as expected. But what of the jumbo package?

“You would hate to change it, but you don’t really have much of a choice right now”, Kaboly said. He also cautioned against hyperbole pertaining to Anderson’s impact specifically. “Let’s probably not overstate this a little bit. We’re still talking about a jumbo tight end who plays 15 snaps”.

After all, the Steelers have employed an extra lineman numerous times over the past dozen years. Going back to Mike Adams and Kelvin Beachum under Todd Haley, this is hardly new. Spencer Anderson was a good fit for it because of his athleticism, but all offensive linemen block.

“Calvin Anderson is a veteran. He’s played many a games with Denver. I don’t think that’s over his pay scale” to do what Spencer Anderson has been doing, Kaboly said. “I think he’s able to step in there and do that. I don’t think Spencer Anderson has that position all to his own”.

After Seumalo went down Sunday night and Spencer Anderson had to kick inside to guard, the Steelers very sparingly employed their jumbo package. With that in-game situation, they used backup C Ryan McCollum for the role. But I’m sure Calvin Anderson and also Andrus Peat will rep it this week.