‘Something’s Wrong With You’ If You Don’t Like Mike Tomlin: Sean McVay Shares Insight On Steelers’ Head Coach

Mike Tomlin might not win playoff games, but he still wins popularity contests among head coaches like Sean McVay. Recently talking to Peter Schrager, the Rams’ head coach shared some insights into who Tomlin is behind closed doors. As you might expect, it’s pretty much the same Mike Tomlin through an open door.

“You can see how damn smart he is”, McVay said of Tomlin, evidently referring to his aphoristic nuggets of wisdom. “You talk about emotional intelligence and a guy that just has a command for the room. He says things where you’re like, “How the hell did he think of that”? One example he provided remarked that excuses are the tools of the incompetent. Please insert your own witticism here, if you feel so inclined.

Sean McVay has the utmost respect for Mike Tomlin and the leader he is. Tomlin opened doors to Raheem Morris, who would was an enormous influence to McVay early on. I asked Sean to tell us about the Mike Tomlin we DON'T see in the press conferences and media sessions. pic.twitter.com/KLpAQ6HEEr — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) October 23, 2025

Tomlin is the NFL’s longest-tenured head coach, now in his 19th season with the Steelers. He is one of the winningest coaches in NFL history, approaching the top 10 of all time. Even for those pessimistic about the Steelers’ immediate future, he is sure to hit that mark this season. And of course we will throw a parade, as one does.

Mike Tomlin’s .631 winning percentage is tied for the 10th-highest mark among head coaches in NFL history with at least 100 wins to their name. For context, there are 44 such head coaches, with McVay among the closest to joining them at 85. Like Tomlin, he won a Super Bowl at an early stage of his career and is trying to build a second act. The elder statesman, for him, remains a source of wisdom. And the respect is mutual.

“His timing and his wit is just unparalleled. And his ability to tell stories. I’m not gonna say who, but I remember asking him about some challenging players that he’s coached. And he said, ‘Oh, no. Those guys were emotional’. And then he gave names of two other guys and he said, ‘Those two guys? Diabolical’”, McVay shared. “He’s so funny and his timing. If you don’t like Mike Tomlin, then something’s wrong with you”.

Of course, many Steelers fans would beg to differ. There are plenty, at least those who are vocal online, who have wanted him gone for the better part of a decade. Another growing segment of fans respect Tomlin but believe it’s time for the Steelers to move on anyway.

Both Mike Tomlin and Sean McVay have their teams well-positioned this season, leading their respective divisions. McVay’s Rams are 5-2—but so are two of their division rivals. Tomlin’s Steelers have a more favorable current circumstance, as even at 4-2, they have a 1.5-game lead. It would have been 3.5 games had they not just dropped a winnable one against the Bengals.