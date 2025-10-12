‘Showed All Of Us The Kind Of Guy He Is:’ Aaron Rodgers Sends Strong Message About Jalen Ramsey

Helping secure a key AFC North win, it wasn’t just Mike Tomlin praising Pittsburgh Steelers CB Jalen Ramsey. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers noticed Ramsey’s efforts to play despite a hamstring injury. Rodgers went out of his way to show Ramsey love after the Steelers’ 23-9 win.

“I do wanna make a point and talk about Ramsey,” Rodgers told reporters in his post-game press conference via the team website. “Because of what he did this week, getting ready to play. I’ve been around the game a long time, and I’ve seen a lot of guys in a situation where you got a Sunday-Thursday, skip both games. Where maybe they’re 80 percent, 85 percent, but they want to be 100 percent. Because there’s a fear of failure almost that can paralyze them. Where, if I don’t play my best game, then what does that say about me if I’m not 100 percent? I think some guys are scared to go out there and play.

“But for Jalen to go out there with everything he’s accomplished in this league, I just can’t say enough about the level of respect I have for him. Then he had what, two sacks? And pass breakups and tackles.”

Even with the benefit of a Week 5 bye, hamstring injuries like the one that Ramsey suffered usually require missing multiple games. With a short turnaround to Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it wouldn’t have been surprising to see Ramsey sit out during today’s game and have an extra few days to prepare. Speaking to reporters Friday, even Ramsey acknowledged that potential factor. But he worked fully on Friday to open the door to playing today.

By Saturday morning, Pittsburgh upgraded Ramsey from questionable to expected to play. Play Ramsey did. Sunday, he notched the first two-sack game of his career, college or pro, picking up two of the defense’s six sacks on Browns QB Dillon Gabriel.

“If there was any question about the type of person that he is,” Rodgers said. “Take away the incredible player. But the person and teammate. I think he just showed all of us the kind of guy that he is by going out there and playing today.”

Ramsey’s developed a reputation as a “mercenary” who has bounced from team to team. Some questioned if Ramsey was the right fit for the Steelers’ locker room. But this last week showed Ramsey’s mentality. The competitiveness to aggressively rehab to have a chance to play. The decision to take the field when it would’ve been easy to rest up, especially in a “winnable” game against the Cleveland Browns in which CB Joey Porter Jr. was already returning.

Ramsey’s sheer ability to return from a hamstring injury so quickly is rare, and to play great football on the other side highlights the unicorn he is. Not just in size, athleticism, or physicality, but a dogged spirit to play and help the Steelers win.

If Pittsburgh can replicate today’s performance on Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals, Ramsey will enjoy a “mini-bye” to fully rest and recover before hosting the Green Bay Packers in Week 8.