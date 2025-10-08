‘Separate Yourself From The Pack’: Bryant McFadden Stresses Importance Of Steelers’ Next Two Games

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play their first divisional game of the season this week. While the Cleveland Browns look like one of the worst teams in the NFL once again, AFC North matchups can be unpredictable. The Browns have been more competitive against the Steelers in recent years than they were before. After that, it’ll be a quick turnaround, with the Steelers set to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. Former Steelers corner Bryant McFadden stressed the importance of Pittsburgh winning both of these games.

“This is where, Pittsburgh, you’ve got to really separate yourself from the pack,” McFadden said Wednesday on 92.3 The Fan. “Because no one saw the Ravens dealing with the injuries and now only having one win in the month of October.

“No one saw Joe Burrow getting injured, and the same Cincinnati Bengals surface as of late, not winning games. If you’re Pittsburgh, the next two ballgames, you’re playing against backup quarterbacks… You’ve still gotta take care of your business. Good teams beat the teams they’re supposed to beat.”

The Browns and Bengals have both gotten off to rocky starts this season. Cleveland is 1-4 and has already made a change at quarterback. Rookie Dillon Gabriel is starting now. He had a fine first start in Week 5, throwing for 190 yards and two touchdowns, but the Browns still lost. The Steelers’ defense could be in for a nice day against Gabriel.

While the Bengals have a better record than the Browns, 2-3, they might be in a worse position. Their two wins came with Burrow under center, but he’s out with an injury for most of the year, leaving them stuck in a downward spiral.

The Bengals recently traded for veteran Joe Flacco to be their starting quarterback, but he might not be much of an upgrade over Jake Browning. However, as a member of the Indianapolis Colts, Flacco beat the Steelers last year. Therefore, he could upset them in Week 7.

The Steelers want to win every week. However, there are many extra incentives for them to win their next two games. Not only would they hand losses to two division rivals, but they’d also create more of a lead at the top of the AFC North.

The Baltimore Ravens look like their biggest competition, and they’re currently 1-4. The Ravens might not have Lamar Jackson again this week, either. They’re set to face the Los Angeles Rams and then go on their bye in the next two weeks. If the Ravens lose and the Steelers win both their games, then Pittsburgh would be in the driver’s seat for the division crown.

That starts with beating the Browns this week. They’re usually in the basement of the AFC North, but the Steelers shouldn’t take them lightly. Winning divisional games is always important.