Secondary Health ‘Most Urgent’ Addition To Steelers Coming Out Of Bye Week, Analyst Says

Heading into a much-needed Week 5 bye week, health is a major topic for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Though things are looking up after an impressive all-around showing in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, the Steelers haven’t been able to avoid the injury bug early in the season. Especially in the secondary.

Out of all the position groups that the Steelers added to this offseason, the secondary featured arguably the biggest change, with Minkah Fitzpatrick traded, Donte Jackson allowed to walk in free agency, and Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, Juan Thornhill, Chuck Clark and Brandin Echols brought in.

Jabrill Peppers was added to that mix, too.

The Steelers felt very good about the secondary and the ability to match up with anyone after the flurry of moves. But they haven’t been able to show that due to injuries. Joey Porter Jr. has missed three games with a hamstring injury, and standout safety DeShon Elliott missed time with a knee injury before returning in Week 4.

Now, Ramsey is set to miss some games with a hamstring injury, while Echols and Slay have been banged up at times, too.

So, in the bye week, the Steelers need to get healthy, particularly in the secondary. For The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo, if there’s one thing the Steelers could add that is most urgent in the bye week, it would be secondary health.

“The Steelers had a grand vision when they traded All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, acquired versatile DB Jalen Ramsey, signed a 34-year-old Darius Slay and extended safety DeShon Elliott,” DeFabo writes in The Athletic. “Coach Mike Tomlin said the plan was to play cornerback Joey Porter Jr., Ramsey, Slay and Elliott on the field together in almost all situations. However, because of injuries, those four defensive backs have been on the field together for just 25 total plays — all against the Jets in Week 1. Porter has missed three games with a hamstring injury; Elliott was out two with a knee; Slay has been in and out with a variety of bumps and bruises; and now Ramsey could miss time with a hamstring.

“It will provide a major boost for the defense when they finally all get a chance to play together. They need in-game experience to gel and reduce the miscommunications that have plagued the secondary…Health alone won’t turn this into a cohesive back end.”

When the Steelers made the changes in the secondary, particularly with the acquisition of Ramsey, they felt they could match up with anyone, play man against anyone in the NFL, and have a guy in Ramsey who could move all over the place. Whether that was outside cornerback, in the slot, or at safety, the Steelers felt like they truly had a chess piece.

Early in the Steelers’ Week 1 win over the New York Jets, that played out. Ramsey was able to play all over, and he made two game-winning plays late, breaking up one pass in coverage, and then landing a big hit on Jets WR Garrett Wilson on fourth down, dislodging the ball and winning the game.

In Week 2, Ramsey had some struggles, though he did pick off his first pass in the Black and Gold. In Week 3 and Week 4, neither the Patriots nor Vikings really tried to challenge him much in coverage. He’s been a good communicator, and has created splash.

But the injuries elsewhere have left the secondary limited. Slay hasn’t been all that impactful and has looked old and slow at times. Thornhill and Clark have had some communication issues and haven’t been all that effective in coverage. Echols has been a nice player, but not a guy you want to be leaning on for heavy snaps.

After playing a high number of snaps in Week 3, Peppers didn’t see the field in Week 4. And with Ramsey’s hamstring injury now a potential problem for a few weeks, the secondary is being spread thin.

The return of Elliott was massive and saw the unit improve immediately, and Porter’s return should help, too. Maybe Cory Trice Jr. gets activated from Injured Reserve coming out of the bye week to add some depth and talent to the secondary, too.

But this group needs the big names healthy and on the field at the same time.

Just 25 snaps together in Week 1 isn’t enough. When they’re all back healthy, it’ll take some time to adjust to playing with each other. But they just need the health aspect. The talent and football IQ will take care of the rest.