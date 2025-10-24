Scouting Notebook: Top College Games And Prospects To Watch (Week 9)

Every week before the slate of college football games, we will highlight several prospects per matchup who should be sought after in the 2026 NFL Draft. Specifically, we’ll examine how the Pittsburgh Steelers may view them.

NO. 8 OLE MISS AT NO. 13 OKLAHOMA 12:00 PM/EST ABC

The Ole Miss Rebels look to rebound after taking their first loss of the season last week on the road against the Oklahoma Sooners. For the Rebels, be sure to watch DL #51 Zxavian Harris. The 6-7, 320-pound senior is a giant in the middle who has the twitch to rush the passer. He’s notched three sacks on the year. His brute strength and frame make him a good space-eater up the middle. He has the tools to develop into a quality player at the next level.

For Oklahoma, be sure to watch QB #10 John Mateer, who has had an up-and-down 2025 campaign so far. Mateer started the season strong, but missed some time with a hand injury. After a procedure, he returned and looked rusty. However, the dual-threat quarterback has been exciting to watch. He has the arm talent and legs to be a problem for opposing defenses. He hopes to help Oklahoma get the upset at home.

NO. 15 MISSOURI AT NO. 10 VANDERBILT 3:30 PM/EST ESPN

The Missouri Tigers come to Nashville to face the Vanderbilt Commodores in a top-15 SEC clash. For Missouri, keep an eye on EDGE #9 Zion Young, who is off to a strong start in 2025. Young has posted five sacks and two forced fumbles to start the season. The 6-5, 262-pound defender is explosive off the edge, having great closing speed and the hand usage to evade blocks on his path to the passer. He will look to put the heat on Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia in this matchup.

For the Commodores, the man to watch is QB #2 Diego Pavia, who has been slept on in the process due to his lack of ideal size (6-0, 207 pounds). Still, the senior quarterback has been the heart and soul for the Commodores, leading them to a 6-1 record. He has completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 1,569 yards with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions, while rushing for 438 yards and four scores. Pavia has unmatched confidence and leadership qualities, and that shows up in his play. He is aiming to get Vanderbilt in the College Football Playoff.

NO. 4 ALABAMA AT SOUTH CAROLINA 3:30 PM/EST ABC

The Alabama Crimson Tide will attempt to extend their hot streak against a South Carolina Gamecocks squad trying to find its footing Saturday afternoon. For Alabama, keep your eyes on QB #15 Ty Simpson. He has played himself into the 2026 NFL Draft conversation with his hot start to the season. Simpson has completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 1,931 yards with 18 touchdowns to just one interception on the year. He looks the part as a potential franchise quarterback in a class that has underwhelmed, and he will look to keep that momentum going.

For the Gamecocks, QB #16 LaNorris Sellers has vastly underwhelmed relative to expectations this year. Sellers has completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 1,134 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for one score on the ground. He hasn’t gotten much help from his supporting cast, but the 6-3, 240-pound redshirt sophomore hasn’t played to the billing that you’d want to see from a high first-round prospect. He will try to get back on track against Alabama’s defense. Sellers has shown flashes this season, but has yet to put the full package together.

NO. 3 TEXAS A&M AT NO. 20 LSU 7:30 PM/EST ABC

The third-ranked Texas A&M Aggies look primed to put the nail in the coffin for LSU’s CFP hopes as they come into Death Valley Saturday night. For the Aggies, be sure to watch WR #7 KC Concepcion. The 5-11, 190-pound junior has had a great start to the year with his new team, transferring from NC State. He has 33 catches for 500 yards and six touchdowns, along with a punt return touchdown. Concepcion is electric with the ball in his hands, having the speed and wiggle to take short passes to the house.

For LSU, watch CB #4 Mansoor Delane, who is considered one of the top defensive backs in this year’s draft class. The 6-0, 190-pound senior transferred from Virginia Tech this spring and has represented himself well in his first year in Baton Rouge. He has racked up 28 total tackles with six pass deflections and one interception. Delane is a cover corner who has the movement skills to keep up with nearly any receiver in the country. He will have his hands full in this matchup.