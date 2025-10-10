Scouting Notebook: Top College Games And Prospects To Watch (Week 7)

Every week before the slate of college football games, we will highlight several prospects per matchup who should be sought after in the 2026 NFL Draft. Specifically, we’ll examine how the Pittsburgh Steelers may view them.

NO. 8 ALABAMA AT NO. 14 MISSOURI 12:00 PM/EST ABC

The Alabama Crimson Tide travels to Columbia to face the Missouri Tigers in must-see SEC Football. For the Tide, keep your eyes on WR #5 Germie Bernard, who is on a hot streak for Alabama. He has caught a touchdown in four straight games. The 6-1, 204-pound senior has made a dynamic 1-2 punch with WR Ryan Williams. He has elevated his draft stock as a reliable pass catcher with the athleticism to create after the catch.

For Missouri, watch WR #3 Kevin Coleman Jr. The 5-11, 180-pound senior transferred from Mississippi State this offseason. He’s made an impact to start Missouri’s unbeaten streak, catching 39 passes for 386 yards and a score. Coleman is shifty after the catch and has the burners to leave defenders in the dust if they aren’t careful. Missouri may look Coleman’s way early and often in the passing game.

NO. 1 OHIO STATE AT NO. 17 ILLINOIS 12:00 PM/EST FOX

The top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes head to Illinois to face the Fighting Illini. For Ohio State, be sure to watch S #2 Caleb Downs. The 6-2, 205-pound junior is considered the top safety prospect in the draft class. He’s a reliable run defender with the speed and pursuit to make plays all over the field. He also has the coverage skills to cover tight ends and make plays in zone coverage. He will be challenged by Illinois’ passing attack Saturday, so his performance is vital heading into the draft this spring.

For Illinois, keep your eyes on S #7 Matthew Bailey, who has a similar skill set to Downs as a big (6-2, 215 pounds). He’s an athletic safety who plays his best ball coming downhill in run support. He is a physical tackler who is also a good matchup for tight ends in coverage. He’s quite a movable chess piece in the secondary that Illinois will rely on in this matchup.

NO. 7 INDIANA AT NO. 3 OREGON 3:30 PM/EST CBS

The Indiana Hoosiers travel to Eugene to face the Oregon Ducks in the top weekend matchup. For Indiana, watch QB #15 Fernando Mendoza, who is on fire to start the 2025 season. Mendoza has thrown for 1,208 yards and 16 touchdowns to just one interception on the year. He’s completing 73 percent of his passes and has rushed for two scores on the ground. Mendoza has been surgical in the pocket and will look to do the same against Oregon’s defense in primetime.

For the Ducks, they have their own Heisman and NFL Draft hopeful in QB #5 Dante Moore, who is off to a hot start in his own right. Moore has thrown for 1,210 yards and 14 touchdowns to just one interception while completing 74.6 percent of his passes and adding 121 rushing yards. The 6-3, 210-pound redshirt sophomore transferred from UCLA in 2024 and waited his turn last season. Now, he’s set up to go one-and-done if he chooses, making his battle with Mendoza must-watch TV Saturday night.

SOUTH CAROLINA AT NO. 11 LSU 7:45 PM/EST SEC NETWORK

The South Carolina Gamecocks travel to Death Valley to face the LSU Tigers under the lights Saturday night. This environment will be a good test for QB #16 LaNorris Sellers, who has underwhelmed a bit to start the season. Sellers has thrown for 866 yards and four touchdowns to one interception. He’s completing 66.7 percent of his passes and has rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown.

Still, Sellers’ physical tools are through the roof, making him a prospect who could develop into a potential star at the NFL level.

The LSU Tigers have their own 2026 NFL Draft hopeful at quarterback with QB #18 Garrett Nussmeier. He, who is also struggling to get off to a great start, has thrown for 1,159 yards and seven touchdowns to three interceptions. He’s added another touchdown on the ground and completed 67.3 percent of his passes.

The 6-1, 205-pound senior is a quality dealer from the pocket, but must show more against this aggressive South Carolina defensive front. He’s trying to recreate the buzz surrounding him from the conclusion of the 2024 season.