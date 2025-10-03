Scouting Notebook: Top College Games And Prospects To Watch (Week 6)

Every week before the slate of college football games, we will highlight several prospects per matchup who should be sought after in the 2026 NFL Draft. Specifically, we’ll examine how the Pittsburgh Steelers may view them.

NO. 16 VANDERBILT AT NO. 10 ALABAMA 3:30 PM/EST ABC

The Commodores and Crimson Tide are set to face off in a rematch game after Vanderbilt knocked off top-ranked Alabama at home a season ago. For the Commodores, keep an eye on QB #2 Diego Pavia. He doesn’t frequently get mentioned with the big names in this quarterback class, but he has a resume that speaks for itself.

He’s a big reason for Vanderbilt’s recent success, having the swagger and confidence that you desire in a leader. While only 6-0, 207 pounds, Pavia plays much bigger. He’s tough to bring down as a runner and has shown flashes as a passer. While considered more of a depth/backup-caliber player at the next level, Pavia will hopefully continue to prove his doubters wrong and go 2-0 against the Crimson Tide.

For Alabama, be sure to watch G #77 Jaeden Roberts. The 6-5, 327-pound senior is an experienced blocker with the size and strength to dominate at the point of attack. He does a great job scanning the field and looking for work, being able to get out in space and make blocks while on the move. As one of the better guard prospects in this draft class, Roberts is a player to keep an eye on.

WASHINGTON AT MARYLAND 3:30 PM/EST BIG TEN NETWORK

The Washington Huskies travel across the country to play the Maryland Terrapins. For Washington, the player to watch is WR #12 Denzel Boston. The 6-4, 209-pounder has the size, length, and athleticism to fit the profile as an outside playmaker at the next level. He is a reliable red-zone threat and a capable possession-down receiver. He failed to make much of an impact against Ohio State last week, but Boston will look to bounce back in what could be a high-scoring affair.

For Maryland, be sure to watch WR #4 Shaleak Knotts. The 6-3, 194-pound senior has good size and length like Boston. He has been on a tear to start the 2025 season, catching 14 passes for 276 yards and five touchdowns and scoring in every game. It’s by far Knotts’ most productive season to date. He has long strides and acceleration to stretch the field as well as be a viable red-zone threat.

NO. 11 TEXAS TECH AT HOUSTON 7:00 PM/EST ESPN

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will try to keep their hot streak alive when they visit the unbeaten Houston Cougars. For Texas Tech, keep an eye on EDGE #31 David Bailey. The 6-3, 250-pound senior had a productive 2024 season for the Red Raiders, recording seven sacks and five forced fumbles. He shows a knack for knocking the ball out when he gets to the quarterback. He’s up to 3.5 sacks in 2025 and will look to build on his stock as a fringe-Day 1 pick.

For the Cougars, keep an eye on TE #9 Tanner Koziol. The 6-7, 240-pound senior is a power forward on the football field. He has the size, height, and length to be a viable end-zone threat and a reliable option over the middle. He posted 839 yards and eight touchdowns last season for Ball State and already has 234 yards and two scores in 2025, making him a player to watch.

NO. 3 MIAMI (FL) AT 18 FLORIDA STATE 7:30 PM/EST ABC

The Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles square off for state bragging rights in primetime. For Miami, be sure to watch OT #61 Francis Mauigoa, who is considered to be one of the top tackles in this draft class. The 6-6, 315-pound junior is a rock-solid run blocker who moves extremely well for his size. He’s sound in pass protection, giving Miami a blue-chip prospect along the offensive line. Should Broderick Jones’ struggles continue, Mauigoa may become a prospect for Pittsburgh to consider next spring.

For the Seminoles, be sure to watch DL #6 Darrell Jackson Jr. The 6-5, 337-pound senior is a large human being who wins with strength and power as a bull rusher. He also uses his size and strength to clog running lanes up the middle. Jackson hasn’t been the most productive player in college, but he oozes talent. He has the upside to be a much better pro if he can unlock his skill set and become more consistent.