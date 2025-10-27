Scouting Notebook: College Prospects Who Impressed On Saturday (Week 9)

Following the slate of Saturday games, we will highlight several college prospects, their respective performances, and how the Pittsburgh Steelers could view them going into the 2026 NFL Draft.

WASHINGTON WR DENZEL BOSTON

The Washington Huskies beat the Illinois Fighting Illini, 42-25, and WR #12 Denzel Boston had himself a strong showing on Saturday, catching 10 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown. Boston made a nice sideline touchdown grab in the fourth quarter to put the game away. He was also dominant between the 20s in this matchup as well as a big, strong pass catcher who gives his quarterback a reliable target to move the chains.

A borderline first-round pick right now, Boston is only strengthening his case to declare early for the 2026 draft.

TENNESSEE WR CHRIS BRAZZELL II

The Tennessee Volunteers won a shootout against Kentucky, 56-34, and WR #17 Chris Brazzell II had himself another big day, catching four passes for 138 yards and a score. Brazzell now has 740 yards and eight touchdowns on the year as the 6-5, 200-pound junior reeled in another 50-yard bomb in this matchup. He is proving to be a dangerous deep threat, and he too must consider if he wants to declare early after a strong start to his 2025 season.

TEXAS LB ANTHONY HILL JR.

The Texas Longhorns defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs, 45-38, and LB #0 Anthony Hill Jr. padded the stat sheet in this game. He racked up 10 total tackles (six solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble as he wreaked havoc at the line of scrimmage and in the Bulldogs’ backfield.

The 6-3, 238-pound Hill has the size, strength, and speed of an NFL linebacker and is shaping up well to be one of the top off-ball linebackers selected this spring. Inside linebacker may not be high on Pittsburgh’s list of draft needs, but Hill’s pedigree makes him a name to keep an eye during the pre-draft process.

MIAMI (FL) OT FRANCIS MAUIGOA

The Miami Hurricanes blew out the Stanford Cardinal and OT #61 Francis Mauigoa looked dominant in their 42-7 win. He helped keep QB Carson Beck clean as he wasn’t sacked once in the contest while also leading the way for a running game that ripped off 199 yards and five touchdowns.

The 6-6, 315-pound junior has looked like one of the top blockers in the country this season and is considered a first-round pick at this juncture. He is a steady tackle who could kick inside and be a road-grading guard at the next level.